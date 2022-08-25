Single No More! Everything We Know About Sutton Stracke's New Boyfriend Sanjit Das
Sutton Stracke is off the market! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fan favorite took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 24, to confirm that she has been dating attorney Sanjit Das, who appeared on the Bravo show this season.
"Good things do come out of #rhobh💎," Stracke, whose second date with the lawyer was captured for RHOBH cameras, captioned the photo of herself and Das.
"I take ALL CREDIT," costar Crystal Minkoff commented underneath the sweet photo. "Yessss," Kyle Richards added of the new couple.
Das is no stranger to viewers of the reality series as Stracke revealed she met the legal mind on the dating app Bumble. In an episode from earlier this season, her fellow cast members FaceTimed Das after snatching the boutique owner's phone from her. "Excuse me, I actually like him," Stracke let slip before hanging up with Das.
The cashmere designer's new man, who is from Virginia and went to law school in New Orleans, was once a contestant on Jeopardy!. "Sanjit and I just did the Tuesday trivia at a gay club, so I'm just dragging him around," Stracke said during a recent interview. "He was on Jeopardy!, so I thought maybe we'd win. We did not."
"He's so sweet and he's very calm-tempered," the southern belle said of Das before they made their relationship official. "I can't decide, 'Are we in the friend zone or not?'"
Back in July, the fashionista mentioned her man during a RHOBH after show. “I’m still friends with Sanjit. I actually just texted him today,” she said. “I like Sanjit a lot and we’re friends. I went out with him a couple weeks ago and I was like, ‘Sanjit, you’re kind of cute.’ It’s confusing. He might be a slow burn.”
Stracke split from husband Christian Stracke — with whom she shares sons Philip Stracke, James Stracke, and daughter Porter Stracke — in 2016 after nearly 17 years of marriage. It is unclear if Das has been married in the past or has children.