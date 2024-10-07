or
Kathy Hilton 'Loves' and 'Supports' Sister Kim Richards Following Alleged Relapse: 'There's Always Hope'

Kathy Hilton expressed support to sister Kim Richard during alleged relapse, saying 'there's always hope.'

Oct. 7 2024, Published 11:27 a.m. ET

Kim Richards’ struggles with sobriety have resurfaced, as the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was placed on a psychiatric hold following concerns about a possible substance abuse relapse.

Despite the difficulties, Kathy Hilton, 65, remains hopeful and stands by her sister.

"Yes, I think in the world there’s always hope," Hilton told People when asked about her sister’s well-being. “We love her and we support her, and that’s all I can say.”

Kathy Hilton expressed her ongoing support for Kim Richards amid her alleged substance abuse relapse.

In early September, Richards was reportedly “incoherent” at the Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, which led to her being placed on a 72-hour psychiatric hold and transported to the hospital by ambulance.

On September 25, Richards moved into a Los Angeles home owned by her younger sister, Kyle Richards, 55. However, her stay there was short-lived due to concerns related to her ongoing substance abuse struggles.

Kim Richards is in 'a really bad place,' a source claimed.

A source close to the family told People that Kim, 60, is in "a really bad place" and her loved ones are unsure how to handle the situation.

"The family are very private about details, but from the little they’ve shared, it’s clear they’ve reached another breaking point with her," the insider revealed. “This has happened before.”

Kim's battle with alcohol addiction has been a longstanding issue.

“It particularly weighs heavily on Kyle, who has always been the worrier of the family,” the source explained. “She doesn’t know whether she’s helping or enabling Kim.”

Kim Richards' battle with alcohol addiction has greatly affected her sister Kyle Richards.

Back in 2010, during Season 1 of RHOBH, Kyle tearfully admitted that Kim struggled with alcoholism.

Kim later sought help in 2011, but her challenges continued.

In 2015, Kim made headlines after being arrested in Beverly Hills for public intoxication.

Reflecting on that time, Kim told Entertainment Tonight, “My heart ached for my children. I felt terrible. I did not know how to tell them. Relapsing was very hard for me.”

Kim Richards said 'relapsing was very hard' for her and she 'felt terrible.'

That same year, her children joined her on Dr. Phil in an emotional interview, where they expressed their concerns and sought to arrange a treatment program for their mother.

They even told her they didn’t want her to return home until she had fully healed. However, the interview ended with Kim walking out.

TMZ reported on Kim's psychiatric hold.

