Kathy Hilton Under Fire After Mistaking Lizzo For Gabourey Sidibe During 'WWHL' Game
Kathy Hilton made a bit of a slip up during her recent What What Happens Live appearance.
On Wednesday, August 11, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made her grand return to Andy Cohen's late night show alongside costar Crystal Kung Minkoff and appeared to mistake two very successful stars during a game of "Will Kathy Know Them?"
During the game, Hilton was showed a photo of Lizzo and asked whether or not she knew who she was. "I feel like I do," the Paris In Love star said, before guessing, "Precious?"
KATHY HILTON REVEALS SHE WAS HEARTBROKEN BY 'THIS IS PARIS' DOCUMENTARY, SAYS IT PUT HER INTO 'SUCH A DEPRESSION'
Hilton appeared to be referring to Gabourey Sidibe's character Precious 2009 Oscar-nominated film Precious: Based on the Novel 'Push' by Sapphire.
"She is precious, though. Lizzo is precious," Minkoff attempted to laugh off the comment. "That's what I call her! Her nickname is Precious, to me," Hilton went on to claim.
The Bravo boss could not contain his laughter and seeming embarrassment, covering his face with his note cards and slinking down into his chair.
The socialite got quite a bit of backlash on social media, with one user writing, “I’m gonna need you to clear this woman [Lizzo].” Another Twitter user penned, “Yeah [Lizzo] please check this woman, I’m sorry just by her answer and the response from the crowd and then to follow up with that statement. Please read this old white entitled, out of touch woman. This is not funny, and AC nah.”
KYLE RICHARDS INFURIATED OVER SISTER KATHY HILTON'S 'RHOBH' SUCCESS, FEELS 'IT'S UNFAIR': SOURCE
“This ain’t cute or laughable…I need her to do better,” one user noted. “Sometimes silence is better," another wrote, while another added, “Kathy isn't going back on [WWHL].”
As OK! previously reported, Hilton has recently come under fire for an alleged exchange with a nightclub worker during the cast trip to Aspen after he denied her request to the DJ to play a track by her close pal Michael Jackson.
Hilton's representatives denied the supposed encounter took place. Representatives at Bravo have yet to make a statement about the alleged incident.