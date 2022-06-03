Taking Sides? Sarah Jessica Parker's 'Hocus Pocus' Costar Kathy Najimy Sends 'Love & Support' To Kim Cattrall Amid 'SATC' Feud

Parker also acknowledged they never actually asked Cattrall to join the SATC sequel series, And Just Like That.

"We did not ask her to be part of this because she made it clear that that wasn’t something she wanted to pursue, and it no longer felt comfortable for us, and so it didn’t occur to us. That’s not 'slamming' her, it’s just learning," insisted the mom-of-three. "You’ve got to listen to somebody, and if they’re publicly talking about something and it doesn’t suggest it’s some place they want to be, or a person they want to play, or an environment in which they want to be, you get to an age where you’re like, 'Well, we hear that.'"