Katie Ginella’s Rep Was ‘Way Out of Line’ for Publicly Blasting Her on Podcast, Source Says: ‘He Should Be Worried’

In the wake of Real Housewives of Orange County star Katie Ginella’s ex-publicist going rogue and making a ton of accusations about her, an insider spoke to OK! to issue a warning to him. Amir Yass, who had worked with Ginella, was on the “JUST SAYIN’ with Justin Martindale” podcast on Wednesday, August 20, when he made the shocking comments.

Amir Yass 'Should Be Worried,' a Source Shared

Source: Bravo An insider said Amir Yass could be 'sued for slander.'

“What professional publicist would ever speak about a former client?” the source questioned. “He did more damage to his own career than hers by saying this insane c---.” Insisting he’s “way out of line,” they concluded with issuing a strong statement: “Any former rep who spoke this way would be sued for slander. He should be worried.”

Amir Yass Said Katie Ginella 'F-----' Him Over

“Katie has f----- me over,” he stated in the surprising interview, insisting she “was sweet to me until I think I had no use to her.” Yass claimed Ginella had approached him to get his assistance, as she wanted to appear as a co-host on Good Morning America. He claimed he told her to “aim lower” as she had only been on “the Gold Channel.”

Katie Ginella Said 'Crazy Stuff,' Her Ex-Publicist Claims

Source: Bravo Amir Yass stated Katie Ginella 'is crazy.'

While he felt he had a “genuine friendship” with Ginella, he said he went to dinner with her, Gretchen Rossi and a person named Noreen who was going to potentially be on RHOC. After that dinner, he said she called him to inform him she couldn’t be seen with him any longer. “She’s about to sign the contract, and she calls me,” he shared. “She’s like, ‘[executive producer] Alex Baskin said I can’t be seen with you because I’m feeding you information,’ obviously, which is the narrative of the season. But then she proceeds to like … I had gotten her Fashion Week front row. She’s like, ‘Can I just still go?’ I’m like, ‘No b----. You go with me. In what world? You can’t just go by yourself.’” “Then she pretended to not know me, and I’m like, ‘Girl, you told me crazy stuff,’” he added. Among the “crazy stuff” she said to him, Yass claimed she threatened to “expose" Heather [Dubrow] and Terry’s marriage. “She’s crazy,” he declared. “She’s on the right show, but I’m like, ‘You’re gonna look crazy going for an institution like their marriage. It’s not gonna work.’”

Kiki Monique's Drama With Katie Ginella

Source: @thetalkofshame/Instagram Amir Yass said Kiki Monique 'does not lie.'