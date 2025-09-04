'Popular' Katie Ginella Being 'Let Go' From Bravo Would Be a 'Nightmare,' Source Claims: 'People Have Done So Much Worse'

Article continues below advertisement

Katie Ginella might be getting the villain edit on this season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, but it doesn't mean the network is done with her just yet. “If Bravo decides to let Katie go, there’s going to be a multi-level PR nightmare that will break out,” an insider exclusively told OK!. “First, her fans are very vocal online, and the positive comments far outweigh the negative comments.”

Katie Ginella Is 'Popular'

Source: @katie.ginella/Instagram Bravo 'has to know' Katie Ginella is 'popular,' a source dished.

The insider cited Jennifer Pedranti’s “meltdown over the weekend,” in which she lashed out at fans coming for her over her treatment of Ginella. She advised those fans to unfollow her and go follow Ginella instead. “Katie is popular and Bravo — who does monitor social media closely — has to know it,” the insider declared.

'People Have Done So Much Worse' Than Katie Ginella, an Insider Insisted

Source: Bravo An insider shared the way Katie Ginella was 'ousted' from the 'RHOC' group was 'very much like bullying.'

“Second,” they continued, “Katie is Asian. Bravo has had a sordid history with minorities and the way they’ve been treated on their network at times. This isn’t something Katie’s pointed out or relied on to be clear, but it’s a simple fact and one many of her fans have pointed out.” The source also insisted the way Ginella was “ousted” from the group by the other RHOC women was “very much like bullying.” “Think about things that have been done on Housewives,” they stated. “People have done SO MUCH WORSE and been allowed to stay, hang, etc. Even Kelly Dodd taped Shannon Beador — and Shannon didn’t freak out on her like this… meanwhile, for whatever reason, they decided to systematically bully Katie and victimize her into not filming the last third or so of the season.”

Letting Katie Ginella Go 'Would Not Be a Good Look for the Network,' a Source Stated

Source: Bravo Letting Katie Ginella go 'would not be a good look for the network,' a source said.

Ginella has angered her cast and stirred the pot quite a bit. She taped Beador and played it for Alexis Bellino, who is engaged to Beador's ex John Janssen, allegedly told lies to multiple members of the cast, failed a lie detector test and talked to bloggers. “For all of these reasons, if she’s let go, it would not be a good look for the network whatsoever,” they concluded. “At this time, no decisions have been made, so we’ll just have to watch what happens.” As OK!’s previous report stated, an insider dished there are two ways Bravo could go about casting for Season 20 of RHOC.

What the Future of 'RHOC' Looks Like

Source: Bravo It is uncertain if Bravo will keep Katie Ginella for 'RHOC' Season 20 or not.