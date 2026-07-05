Inside Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson's Lasting Bond Post-Split: From Lovers to Best Friends

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Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson First Met on the Set of 'Dawson's Creek'

Source: Columbia Tristar Television Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson costarred on 'Dawson's Creek.'

Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson's connection seems destined to last a lifetime. The pair's unbreakable bond was forged when their paths first crossed on the set of Dawson's Creek, which ran from 1998 to 2003. Holmes and Jackson played the roles of Pacey Witter and Joey Potter, respectively, and they took their romance offscreen.

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Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson Confirmed Their Romance in 1998

Source: MEGA Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson dated while filming the series.

In a 1998 interview with , then-19-year-old Holmes seemingly acknowledged her relationship with Jackson while gushing about him. "I'm just going to say that I met somebody last year," she told the publication. "I fell in love, I had my first love, and it was something so incredible and indescribable that I will treasure it always." She added, "I feel so fortunate because he's now one of my best friends. It's weird, it's almost like a Dawson-and-Joey type thing now… He's been in the business so long, and he's really helped me. I respect him as a friend and as a professional."

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Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson Maintained a Strong Bond Throughout 'Dawson's Creek' Despite Their Breakup

Source: WB NETWORK Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson continued working after the split.

Holmes and Jackson called it quits before Dawson's Creek Season 1 ended. Still, they continued working together until the series finale in 2003.

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Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson Have Frequently Spoken About Their Enduring Friendship

Source: MEGA They have remained friends after the breakup.

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Holmes and Jackson's breakup did not sever their connection; instead, their relationship flourished into a lifelong friendship. "We were kids, so it was a full-on stars-moon-sky romance," Jackson said of his past romance with Holmes in a 2023 interview with The Times. Meanwhile, the Coda actress revealed she has kept in touch with her Dawson's Creek castmates "every now and then."

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Joshua Jackson Said He Remains 'Very, Very Close' to Katie Holmes

Source: MEGA Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson married other people.

In an April 2025 episode of Jesse Ferguson's "Dinner's on Me" podcast, Jackson confirmed he and Holmes were "very, very close." "It's not a daily call. Sometimes it's not a weekly or monthly or even a half-yearly call. But when you're together, A, there's always that, like, I know you know," he shared. "And B, there is, you know, these moments, like, these major moments in life are, like, other than your husband, there's probably no other people in your life that you are that forged to. Because you had to go through good and bad, and happy and f--- you, and don't talk to me and I love you."

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Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson's Reunion Fueled Reconciliation Rumors

Source: MEGA Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson also joined a 'Dawson's Creek' reunion charity fundraiser.

In a July 2025 Instagram post, the Batman Begins actress announced she would reunite with Jackson for the film Happy Hours. "And working with Josh after so many years is a testament to friendship. HAPPY HOURS is a love story that includes so many people I adore. We can't wait for everyone to see what we make," she continued. While it sparked dating rumors again, a source clarified to Entertainment Tonight that rekindling their romance was "not likely." "They are just friends," the insider added. "Josh and Katie are excited to be working together again. They have a special bond and love how excited fans are." That same month, they were seen all smiles while filming the flick in New York. They also attended a live reading at "The Dawson's Creek Class Reunion" in September 2025, where they were spotted being affectionate and getting flirty while on stage.

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Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson Are Closer Than Ever Today

Source: MEGA Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson have shared cute interactions online.