Inside Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson's Lasting Bond Post-Split: From Lovers to Best Friends
July 5 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson First Met on the Set of 'Dawson's Creek'
Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson's connection seems destined to last a lifetime.
The pair's unbreakable bond was forged when their paths first crossed on the set of Dawson's Creek, which ran from 1998 to 2003. Holmes and Jackson played the roles of Pacey Witter and Joey Potter, respectively, and they took their romance offscreen.
Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson Confirmed Their Romance in 1998
In a 1998 interview with , then-19-year-old Holmes seemingly acknowledged her relationship with Jackson while gushing about him.
"I'm just going to say that I met somebody last year," she told the publication. "I fell in love, I had my first love, and it was something so incredible and indescribable that I will treasure it always."
She added, "I feel so fortunate because he's now one of my best friends. It's weird, it's almost like a Dawson-and-Joey type thing now… He's been in the business so long, and he's really helped me. I respect him as a friend and as a professional."
Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson Maintained a Strong Bond Throughout 'Dawson's Creek' Despite Their Breakup
Holmes and Jackson called it quits before Dawson's Creek Season 1 ended. Still, they continued working together until the series finale in 2003.
Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson Have Frequently Spoken About Their Enduring Friendship
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Holmes and Jackson's breakup did not sever their connection; instead, their relationship flourished into a lifelong friendship.
"We were kids, so it was a full-on stars-moon-sky romance," Jackson said of his past romance with Holmes in a 2023 interview with The Times.
Meanwhile, the Coda actress revealed she has kept in touch with her Dawson's Creek castmates "every now and then."
Joshua Jackson Said He Remains 'Very, Very Close' to Katie Holmes
In an April 2025 episode of Jesse Ferguson's "Dinner's on Me" podcast, Jackson confirmed he and Holmes were "very, very close."
"It's not a daily call. Sometimes it's not a weekly or monthly or even a half-yearly call. But when you're together, A, there's always that, like, I know you know," he shared. "And B, there is, you know, these moments, like, these major moments in life are, like, other than your husband, there's probably no other people in your life that you are that forged to. Because you had to go through good and bad, and happy and f--- you, and don't talk to me and I love you."
Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson's Reunion Fueled Reconciliation Rumors
In a July 2025 Instagram post, the Batman Begins actress announced she would reunite with Jackson for the film Happy Hours.
"And working with Josh after so many years is a testament to friendship. HAPPY HOURS is a love story that includes so many people I adore. We can't wait for everyone to see what we make," she continued.
While it sparked dating rumors again, a source clarified to Entertainment Tonight that rekindling their romance was "not likely."
"They are just friends," the insider added. "Josh and Katie are excited to be working together again. They have a special bond and love how excited fans are."
That same month, they were seen all smiles while filming the flick in New York. They also attended a live reading at "The Dawson's Creek Class Reunion" in September 2025, where they were spotted being affectionate and getting flirty while on stage.
Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson Are Closer Than Ever Today
Holmes and Jackson showcased their undeniable chemistry at the New York gala screening of Brunello: The Gracious Visionary on April 14.
Two days later, the Jack and Jill star uploaded a photo of herself wrapping her arms around Jackson to promote Happy Hours.
"We are so thrilled to be a part of the Tribeca Film Festival this June with our film Happy Hours. So many beautiful people worked on this project. And working with Josh again was a dream," she wrote in the caption.
The romantic thrill did not stop there, as Holmes liked fans' comments, including one that read, "should be a couple" and another that said, "wish this was a hard launch."
For Jackson's part, he paid tribute to Holmes in a heartfelt Instagram post.
"It takes many hands to make a movie. And I am thankful to every hand that touched this one," he began.
Jackson continued, "But… this is a Katie appreciation post. It is because of her light that all those hands were brought together. Because of her the generosity of her spirit that she wanted to bring this wonderful, loving, hopeful story into the world. Because of her tenacity that she shepherded it from the blank page through the editing room and onto that screen last saturday night. Because she is such an incredible friend that she made the space for us to be able to play together again after all these years."
He also looked back on their younger years and expressed that he continues to hold Holmes in high regard today.
"I hope you all enjoy this movie as much as I did. And you can be amazed by her too," he wrote, playfully adding, "P.S. had to crop out some annoying dude who wouldn't leave her alone."