Katie Holmes Reveals How She Handled Forgetting Part of Her Line During Broadway Performance: 'I Got Flustered'
Even the professionals have a slip-up now and then!
While on the Thursday, November 28, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Katie Holmes revealed how embarrassed she was after she forgot just one word of her line during a a recent performance of Broadway's Our Town.
The actress, 45, shared some of her pre-show rituals, which includes stopping at a specific Starbucks before heading to the theater. Once at the place, "I go to the stage and do my lines, like, twice. I do my lines three times at home."
Host Jimmy Fallon, 50, was surprised by how often she practices her lines, to which the mother-of-one revealed, "I get worried."
"And one time I didn't do it and I was in the middle of a scene and I just … I said the whole line except the last word and I couldn’t, I couldn’t remember it," she recalled.
"I made something up, but it didn’t make sense and then I got so red, because Jim Parsons, who’s delightful, he’s onstage most of the time because he’s the stage manager. And so I’m like, ‘Oh my God. Jim knows. He’s watching. And Ephraim [Sykes] knows because I was saying it to him, and then Richard Thomas. Oh God,'" the brunette beauty continued. "I get red real fast and I got flustered, so I just said my lines so fast after that and got off stage."
Parsons, 51, gave Holmes a hug after the incident and told her, "‘I’ve never seen anyone say their lines so fast and remove themselves!'"
While the Dawson's Creek alum knows that "nobody cares" about the flub, she declared, "I care! It's Broadway!"
Holmes took on the Broadway gig after her only child, 18-year-old daughter Suri Cruise, went off to Carnegie Mellon University.
"I’m proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m really proud of her and I’m happy," the mother-of-one shared in an interview of becoming an empty-nester. "I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It’s exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that."
Though the college student has allegedly been estranged from her dad, Tom Cruise, for years, the actor reportedly pays the tuition.
"He has always paid for her schooling and would never stop as he is a stand-up guy," one insider told a news outlet. "He has never hesitated paying his daughter's child support and expenses. He does not go back on his word. He is fulfilling his obligation."