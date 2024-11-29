Katie Holmes Reveals How She Handled Forgetting Part of Her Line During Broadway Performance: 'I Got Flustered'

"And one time I didn't do it and I was in the middle of a scene and I just … I said the whole line except the last word and I couldn’t, I couldn’t remember it," she recalled.

"I made something up, but it didn’t make sense and then I got so red, because Jim Parsons, who’s delightful, he’s onstage most of the time because he’s the stage manager. And so I’m like, ‘Oh my God. Jim knows. He’s watching. And Ephraim [Sykes] knows because I was saying it to him, and then Richard Thomas. Oh God,'" the brunette beauty continued. "I get red real fast and I got flustered, so I just said my lines so fast after that and got off stage."