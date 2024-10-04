Katie Holmes Grabs Coffee in NYC After Daughter Suri Cruise Watched Her Perform in Broadway's 'Our Town': Photos

According to reports, Suri actually came out to see the Dawson's Creek alum perform in a preview, with an eyewitness claiming the excited teenager immediately gave her mom a standing ovation when she came out for her bow.

Katie previously admitted she had mixed feelings about her only child going away for school.

"I’m proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m really proud of her and I’m happy," she explained in an interview. "I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It’s exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that."