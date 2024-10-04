Katie Holmes Grabs Coffee in NYC After Daughter Suri Cruise Watched Her Perform in Broadway's 'Our Town': Photos
Katie Holmes is staying busy after becoming an empty-nester!
Now that daughter Suri Cruise, 18, is off at college at Pittsburgh's Carnegie Mellon University, the actress has kicked off her run on Broadway's revival of Our Town.
On Tuesday, October 2, the brunette beauty and her costar Zoey Deutch, 29, were seen grabbing a cup of coffee out in the Big Apple.
Katie, 45, stayed cozy in a light beige sweater, a midi light green skirt, navy baseball cap and blue Mary Jane flats.
Dutch also embraced the fall weather in a gray sweater, black pants and black leather shoes.
Thornton Wilder's stage story is described as a "timeless tale of a small town" where "a stage manager narrates the daily lives of its locals, depicts a childhood friendship turn into marriage, and sets the stage for magnificent truths of what it means to be alive."
Previews for the show — which also stars The Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons — began in September.
According to reports, Suri actually came out to see the Dawson's Creek alum perform in a preview, with an eyewitness claiming the excited teenager immediately gave her mom a standing ovation when she came out for her bow.
Katie previously admitted she had mixed feelings about her only child going away for school.
"I’m proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m really proud of her and I’m happy," she explained in an interview. "I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It’s exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that."
One insider said Katie is looking "forward to visiting her child at school."
"She is happy for her and wants to be a part of it," they shared. "Katie attended Columbia University for a while and loved the experience so she is thrilled her girl will be going to college."
On the other hand, it's unlikely that Suri's dad and Katie's ex-husband, Tom Cruise, will ever see the student on campus.
As OK! reported, Suri has been estranged from the movie star, 62, for years — however, he is paying for his youngest child's tuition.
"He has always paid for her schooling and would never stop as he is a stand-up guy," one insider told a news outlet. "He has never hesitated paying his daughter's child support and expenses. He does not go back on his word. He is fulfilling his obligation."