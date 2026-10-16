Katie Miller Accused of 'Flaunting Her Wealth' in 'Let Them Eat Cake' Moment as She Dines on Pricey Meal Amid American Affordability Crisis
Oct. 16 2026, Published 12:51 p.m. ET
Katie Miller, MAGA podcaster and the wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, was ripped by critics for posting a picture of her lavish dinner on social media.
Critics and political figures labeled the post a tone-deaf moment that flaunted her wealth amid a broader American affordability crisis.
Miller, 34, posted a photograph on X showing a cutting board piled with sliced steak. She captioned the image: "Grass-fed steak, asparagus and white sweet potatoes.”
Prices Continue to Rise
Critics noted the post went up the same day a new inflation report was released. It also coincided with a Pew Research Center study finding that nearly half of Americans are struggling to afford necessities.
The U.S. annual inflation rate rose to 3.7 percent in September, up from 3.4 percent in August, driven largely by a surge in energy and gasoline prices due to the ongoing war in Iran.
Food prices are up 2.5 percent from a year ago. Uncooked ground beef prices are up roughly 20 percent since early 2025, while average U.S. beef steak prices are sitting near historic highs at $12.69 per pound.
Critics Weigh In
Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) responded by highlighting rising gas, grocery, and consumer prices. Lieu wrote on X, "What are Trump enablers focused on? See below. Another let them eat cake moment. November is coming.”
Journalist David Leavitt echoed many online commenters, saying, "Most Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, and you're flaunting your wealth."
Former Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-Va.) linked a New York Times article detailing how lower-income adults struggle with basic costs, tagging Miller and sarcastically writing, "In touch with the peeps.”
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"All of that is twice as expensive under this bull---- administration," one X user wrote.
"NO POTATOES OF COLOR in the Antoinette household! Perfect post for today's inflation report," former journalist-turned-Arizona Democrats communications manager Robbie Sherwood quipped.
Chef José Andrés, a world-renowned humanitarian and chef, ignored the political framing to offer a humorous culinary critique, writing, "Poor asparagus with no tips…”
Inside the Millers' Lavish Lifestyle
Despite Americans’ economic struggles, the Millers are having a fine time in Washington, D.C.
A recent Vanity Fair profile detailed that the couple hosts lavish, champagne-soaked, highly secure gatherings at their home on a military base because they face so much public hostility and are effectively "not welcome in public" venues.
"Stephen and Katie Miller are the architects of some of the most cruel and xenophobic policies in modern American history, and their public glee at the suffering of others shows exactly how vile and bankrupt their politics truly are,” said journalist Mehdi Hasan.