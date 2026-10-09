Politics Katie Miller Hosts Lavish Parties for Donald Trump's Inner Circle Because 'They're Not Welcome in Public,' Source Claims Source: MEGA Katie Miller reportedly turned her home into a gathering spot for President Donald Trump's allies to avoid facing hostility in public. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 9 2026, Published 3:52 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Podcaster Katie Miller is hosting lavish parties at her home because she and her husband, White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, are "not welcome in public," according to reports. A Vanity Fair report says the MAGA podcaster and former Department of Government Efficiency adviser has turned her residence, which the magazine calls a “MAGA Utopia,” into an entertainment hub and safe space for President Donald Trump’s inner circle. Friends of the couple, who have been known to blast liberals as “snowflakes,” disclosed that they "can't go to any venue without being assaulted" verbally and need an outlet to blow off steam because they face immense hostility and scorn in public spaces.

Article continues below advertisement

'They're Not Welcome in Public'

Source: MEGA 'They can’t go to any venue without being assaulted,' a friend of the couple claimed.

“They need to do something to blow off steam because they’re not welcome in public,” one friend claimed. “They can’t go to any venue without being assaulted. They have to do this stuff in Camelot.” Another admitted that although they’ve gone to Katie’s events, they still “can’t f----- stand her,” attending mainly because of Stephen’s major political influence. “I’ll say I love her publicly, but the truth is I can’t f----ing stand her,” they admitted. “But if she asks you to go on the podcast, or come over for dinner, you say yes, because Stephen Miller is the second-most powerful person in the world.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Stephen and Katie Miller's gatherings allegedly involve Donald Trump's 'whole Cabinet.'

The Millers relocated from northern Virginia to a secure military installation south of the White House in late 2025. This move came after protesters chalked their sidewalks and handed out leaflets with their address, making it unsafe for their children to play outside. Their new neighborhood consists of historic Beaux-Arts residences increasingly occupied by Trump administration officials, including Marco Rubio and Pete Hegseth. The gatherings regularly draw high-profile administration figures, including Cabinet members, White House staffers and FBI Director Kash Patel, prompting one guest to joke about needing a "designated survivor" protocol. “It’s almost the whole Cabinet,” one regular party attendee said. “Sometimes we joke: ‘Do we need a designated survivor for this one?’”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Katie Miller threw a birthday party for former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Entertainment has ranged from sake-squirting hibachi chefs and pizza trucks to a mechanical bull and a donkey petting zoo. Celebrations have featured personalized touches, such as a White House Briefing Room lectern cake and cookies iced with "No More Questions" for the birthday of former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

'She Goes Over the Top'

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt admitted Katie Miller goes 'over the top' with her parties.