‘Hopefully In The Future’: Katy Perry Sounds Off On Having More Children

More Kids?

Much like the slices of pizza at her recent Las Vegas nightclub appearance, it seems that pop star Katy Perry has been tossing around the concept of having more children.

Just shy of daughter Daisy’s second birthday later this month, the “Roar” singer revealed that she would be open to adding to her brood during an event for her new non-alcoholic beverage, De Soi, at Los Angeles hotspot HEIMAT.

"I'm a planner. So we'll see,” Perry explained, adding that “hopefully in the future” she’d become a mother once again.