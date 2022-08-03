‘Hopefully In The Future’: Katy Perry Sounds Off On Having More Children
More Kids?
Much like the slices of pizza at her recent Las Vegas nightclub appearance, it seems that pop star Katy Perry has been tossing around the concept of having more children.
Just shy of daughter Daisy’s second birthday later this month, the “Roar” singer revealed that she would be open to adding to her brood during an event for her new non-alcoholic beverage, De Soi, at Los Angeles hotspot HEIMAT.
"I'm a planner. So we'll see,” Perry explained, adding that “hopefully in the future” she’d become a mother once again.
Yet it seems that Perry and her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom, may not be entirely on the same page when it comes to giving their daughter a new sibling.
BICKERING OVER BABIES: ARE KATY PERRY & ORLANDO BLOOM LOOKING TO EXPAND THEIR FAMILY?
While the musician, who is currently in the midst of a Las Vegas residency, is allegedly “feeling broody,” per an anonymous insider, Bloom, who already has an 11-year-old son with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, seemingly has some reservations about welcoming another baby as OK! previously reported.
"He thinks having three kids may be a stretch because they're both so busy with their careers," the unnamed source told InTouch last month, adding that the pair have been "butting heads over it."
KATY PERRY REVEALS SHE IS 'CLOSE' WITH ORLANDO BLOOM'S EX MIRANDA KERR, THEY BOND OVER MOTHERHOOD: WATCH
It seems Perry is allegedly so determined to have another child, she even reportedly tapped Kerr to help persuade Bloom.
"She's even asked Miranda to help convince him,” the source spilled, adding that "friends think she'll have some happy news to announce soon."
Beyond her familial aspirations, the star also reflected on raising her daughter while speaking with press at the beverage event, opening up about what it was like to become a mother during the early days of the pandemic.
"It was just such an interesting thing having a child during COVID because everything paused besides that," the American Idol star shared. “I love the experience I'm having with my daughter now.”