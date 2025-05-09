Katy Perry Claps Back at Haters Who Claim She 'Can't Dance' During Sassy Concert Moment: Watch
Katy Perry is roaring back at her haters.
During the Wednesday, May 7, stop on her Lifetimes tour, the pop star, 40, addressed people who claim she can't bust a move.
Perry performed a dance break during "Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.)," where she waved her arms and legs wildly and flashed her exterior to the audience.
"Show them this when they say I can't dance!" she shouted.
The singer was donned in a structural lime green two-piece with white platform shoes as she took the stage at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.
Why Are People Hating on Katy Perry's Dancing?
She was criticized for her dancing two weeks earlier for her tour kickoff concert at Arena CDMX in Mexico City.
"I mean, she's not a dancer guys, she's an astronaut," one TikTok user joked.
Another person critiqued, "It looks like the dances you choreographed with your cousins at sleepovers and 'performed' for your aunts."
One social media account likened her moves to a "breakdancer girl from the Olympics."
Katy Perry's Blue Origin Space Flight Drama
Perry is no stranger to public controversy. The "Firework" singer called out haters who said she didn't deserve to be on the Blue Origin space flight on April 14.
"When the ‘online’ world tries to make me a human Piñata, I take it with grace and send them love, cause I know so many people are hurting in so many ways and the internet is very much so a dumping ground for unhinged and unhealed," she wrote underneath an April 29 Instagram post.
She wanted fans to know that despite all the noise, she is "ok" and maintains a strong sense of who she is and what matters to her.
"My therapist said something years ago that has been a game changer: 'No one can make you believe something about yourself that you don't already believe about yourself,'" she recalled. "And if I ever do have any feelings about it, then it's an opportunity to investigate the feeling underneath it."
Perry admitted she's "not perfect" but tries her best to stay true to her values in front of her fans.
"I’m on a human journey playing the game of life with an audience of many, and sometimes I fall," she continued. "But I get back up and go on and continue to play the game and somehow through my battered and bruised adventure I keep looking to the light and in that light a new level UNLOCKS."
Perry joined the first all-female trip to space last month with fellow influential women Gayle King, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyễn, Kerianne Flynn and Lauren Sánchez.