Katy Perry Claps Back at Haters Who Claim She 'Can't Dance' During Sassy Concert Moment: Watch

Perry is no stranger to public controversy. The "Firework" singer called out haters who said she didn't deserve to be on the Blue Origin space flight on April 14.

"When the ‘online’ world tries to make me a human Piñata, I take it with grace and send them love, cause I know so many people are hurting in so many ways and the internet is very much so a dumping ground for unhinged and unhealed," she wrote underneath an April 29 Instagram post.

She wanted fans to know that despite all the noise, she is "ok" and maintains a strong sense of who she is and what matters to her.

"My therapist said something years ago that has been a game changer: 'No one can make you believe something about yourself that you don't already believe about yourself,'" she recalled. "And if I ever do have any feelings about it, then it's an opportunity to investigate the feeling underneath it."