Friends With His Ex? Katy Perry Is 'Super Close' With Fiancé Orlando Bloom's 'Adored' Ex Miranda Kerr: Source
Would you be friends with your fiancé’s ex-wife? Apparently, Katy Perry has an unbreakable bond with Orlando Bloom’s former bride, Miranda Kerr.
“Miranda and Katy have a super close relationship,” a source revealed to a news publication on Thursday, October 28. “They tend to spend family holidays together, they exchange parenting tips and have one-on-one girl talks.”
The stunning celebrities are the mothers of Bloom's only two children — Kerr’s son, Flynn, 11, and Perry’s daughter, Daisy, 2.
“Miranda gives great advice and tells Katy to take time for herself,” the insider continued of the former Victoria's Secret Angel, who was married to the Pirates of the Caribbean actor from 2010 to 2013.
The source continued to dish on how Perry — who has been dating Bloom since 2016 — adores Kerr and “the friendship they’ve built over the last few years.”
As OK! previously reported, the Australian model shares the same feelings of admiration toward her ex-husband's current partner.
"We go on holidays together. We celebrate all the important milestones together," Kerr revealed on the "Moments with Candace Parker" podcast on Tuesday, August 17, while jokingly adding, "I love her. I mean, it'd be safe to say that I love her more than Flynn's dad."
"He's, like, to me right now, a brother. And most of the time, an annoying brother," the KORA Cosmetics founder continued of Bloom, while mentioning Perry helps Kerr "deal with him" and coparenting their children.
"I'm so grateful that she's there because it takes the pressure off me," the mother-of-three — who is currently married to Evan Spiegel — continued at the time.
"When Orlando started dating Katy, I remember he invited me over one time and she was there, and we just immediately got along," Kerr recalled of the beginning of the couple's relationship.
"I saw how she was with Flynn. She was very playful with Flynn. She was not trying to be his mum. She was just being friendly and fun, and that's all you can ask for," the brunette bombshell continued. "We hung out by the pool at his house in Malibu and then there was like a little party up the road, and we all went to it together and it was like, 'Oh, this is great!'"
Us Weekly spoke to a source about Perry and Kerr's tight-knit friendship.