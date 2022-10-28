Friends With His Ex? Katy Perry Is 'Super Close' With Fiancé Orlando Bloom's 'Adored' Ex Miranda Kerr: Source

"I'm so grateful that she's there because it takes the pressure off me," the mother-of-three — who is currently married to Evan Spiegel — continued at the time.

"When Orlando started dating Katy, I remember he invited me over one time and she was there, and we just immediately got along," Kerr recalled of the beginning of the couple's relationship.

"I saw how she was with Flynn. She was very playful with Flynn. She was not trying to be his mum. She was just being friendly and fun, and that's all you can ask for," the brunette bombshell continued. "We hung out by the pool at his house in Malibu and then there was like a little party up the road, and we all went to it together and it was like, 'Oh, this is great!'"

