In Mom Mode! Katy Perry Explains Why She Refuses To Hire A 'Full-Time Nanny'

"I am working a lot, and I've always worked a lot. I’m kind of a matriarchal figure," the singer, 37, acknowledged. "I have a wonderful nanny, but I don't have a full-time nanny because I feel like if I had a full-time nanny then I would never be able to know how to care for my daughter like I'm meant to."

"Therefore any day I get off, I'm just in mom mode," she continued. "It doesn't matter if I've had a show that goes to 11 p.m. the night before, I'm waking up at 6 o'clock and we're gonna go and do breakfast."