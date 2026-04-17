Ruby Rose Mentioned 'Throwing Up on Katy Perry' in 2011 Essay Years Before Making Sexual Assault Claims Against Pop Star

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Ruby Rose referenced throwing up on Katy Perry in 2010 more than a decade before the actress made her sexual assault claims against the pop star. In a Sunday, April 12, Instagram Threads post, Rose alleged that while in Melbourne, Australia, that year, Perry, "pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting v----- on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her."

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Source: @rubyrose/instagram In a 2011 essay about sobriety, Ruby Rose wrote about throwing up on Katy Perry.

In the Batwoman alum's 2011 essay for an Australian news outlet about quitting alcohol, she referenced the incident. "I had been off the grog for 30 days — my first attempt at sobriety — and I was out partying with Katy. What I do remember thinking was: ‘I'll have a drink tonight, I deserve one. I mean, what's the worst that could happen?'" Rose, 40, wrote. "Well, not stopping at one drink, or 10, and then vomiting on Katy's foot was the answer."

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'I Threw Up on Katy Perry'

Source: mega On April 12, the actress claimed she vomited on the singer because she 'rubbed her disgusting v----- on my face.'

"The short answer: I threw up on Katy Perry. And that's one of the reasons I've been off the grog now for almost 90 days," the Aussie star continued. "Before you jump to conclusions, nothing horrific happened, nor have I been hit with a DUI — but I just had enough, and it has been one of the best decisions of my life."

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Ruby Rose Kept the Story a 'Secret'

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Source: @rubyrose/instagram The Australian star said she kept the alleged assault a 'secret' because Katy Perry helped her get a U.S. visa.

Rose mentioned in her allegations that she left out the assault details when she would recount the vomiting story to friends. "I told the story publicly but changed it to be a ‘funny little drunk story’ because I didn’t know how else to handle it. Later she agreed to help me get my US visa. So I kept it a secret," she explained on social media. "But I DID tell yall she wasn’t a good person. Instead I got attacked by... everyone."

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Katy Perry Denied Sexually Assaulting Ruby Rose

Source: mega The pop star denied Ruby Rose's allegations.

Perry, 41, denied the sexual assault claims on Monday, April 13. "The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies," the singer's rep told an outlet. "Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named."

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The Allegations Are Under Investigation

Source: @rubyrose/instagram Ruby Rose recently filed a police report over the incident.