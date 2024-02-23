Katy Perry Hilariously Reacts to Taylor Swift Singing 'Bad Blood' During Sydney Concert: Watch
Enemies no more!
Katy Perry attended night one of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Sydney, Australia, on Friday, February 23, and she even sang along to "Bad Blood," which was about her fallout with the pop star, 34.
When the blonde beauty started belting out the catchy tune, Perry, 39, took to Instagram to share her reaction. She shot Swift on stage and then turned the camera to herself where she looked surprised — though she now knows the tune is about their former feud.
The "Fireworks" songstress also shared some cute photos — and even met with the Grammy winner backstage.
"got to see an old friend shine tonight ♥️✨," Perry captioned the slew of photos.
Of course, people loved seeing the ladies back together again. One person wrote, "My queens ❤❤❤😍😍😍😍," while another added, "Not she posting bad blood with that expression..haha."
A third person added, "Two legends."
Perry and Swift go way back, as they were friends for years until 2014 when Swift said "Bad Blood" was about another woman in the music industry.
"For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not," Swift told Rolling Stone. "She would come up to me at awards shows and say something and walk away, and I would think, 'Are we friends, or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?'"
She added, "And it wasn't even about a guy! It had to do with business. She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me. And I'm surprisingly non-confrontational — you would not believe how much I hate conflict. So, now I have to avoid her. It's awkward, and I don't like it."
The two took jabs at one another over the years, but in 2017 when Perry appeared on James Corden's Late Late Show, she addressed the rumored dispute.
"That's true, there is a situation," she responded when Corden asked about her history with Swift. "Honestly, it's really like she started it and it's time for her to finish it."
Perry then confirmed what their alleged fight was about. "Okay, so there was like three backing dancers that went on tour with her tour, right? And they asked me before they went on tour if they could go, and I was like, 'Yeah, of course. I'm not on a record cycle and get the work, and she's great and all that. But I will be on a record cycle probably in about a year. So, be sure to put a 30-day contingency in your contract, so you can get out if you want to join me when I say I'm going back on,'" Perry said. "So that year came up, right? And I texted all of them because I'm very close with them and I said, 'Look, just FYI, I'm about to start. I want to put the word out there.' They said, 'Okay, well we're gonna go and talk to management about it.' And they did, and they got fired."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In 2018, Perry later sent an olive branch to Swift, and the two reconciled when the mom-of-one appeared in Swift's "You Need to Calm Down" music video.
"We were talking about how we've had miscommunications with people in the past, not even specifically with each other," Swift later said. "She's like, 'I'm a Scorpio. Scorpios just strike when they feel threatened.' And I was like, 'Well, I'm an archer. We literally stand back, assess the situation, process how we feel about it, raise a bow, pull it back, and fire.'"