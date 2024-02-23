Katy Perry Hilariously Reacts to Taylor Swift Singing 'Bad Blood' During Sydney Concert: Watch

Perry and Swift go way back, as they were friends for years until 2014 when Swift said "Bad Blood" was about another woman in the music industry.

"For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not," Swift told Rolling Stone. "She would come up to me at awards shows and say something and walk away, and I would think, 'Are we friends, or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?'"

She added, "And it wasn't even about a guy! It had to do with business. She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me. And I'm surprisingly non-confrontational — you would not believe how much I hate conflict. So, now I have to avoid her. It's awkward, and I don't like it."