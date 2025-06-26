Orlando Bloom 'Doesn't Seem Too Affected' by Katy Perry Split, Body Language Expert Shares After He's Seen 'Genuinely Smiling' in Italy

As reports mount about the actor splitting from fiancée Katy Perry after nearly a decade together, he was spotted in Italy for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez 's wedding — and according to body language expert Darren Stanton , the British star's demeanor hinted he's in a great headspace.

Is Orlando Bloom putting on a front, or is the actor thriving as a newly single man?

A body language expert said Orlando Bloom appears to have already 'bounced back' after splitting from Katy Perry.

"When he was photographed with Kim Kardashian , he had his hands on his hips, which is a very dominant, almost flirty gesture . It shows he certainly isn’t feeling sorry for himself or there’s a lack of confidence," the expert continued, referring to the photos showing the two celebrities chatting in Venice.

"Orlando looks in good spirits — no signs of sadness, hesitancy or lack of confidence," Stanton shared on behalf of Slingo .

The pop star is currently on tour, which is why she can't attend the Bezos-Sánchez wedding.

"Facially, there were plenty of genuine smiles, with crows feet and laugh lines," Stanton said of Bloom's appearance, noting, "his whole face was engaged."

"On the face of it, he certainly doesn’t seem to have been too affected by the break up," the expert concluded. "He is out and about and mingling, willing to be photographed so openly, which is another sign that he has bounced back fairly quickly."

