Orlando Bloom 'Doesn't Seem Too Affected' by Katy Perry Split, Body Language Expert Shares After He's Seen 'Genuinely Smiling' in Italy
Is Orlando Bloom putting on a front, or is the actor thriving as a newly single man?
As reports mount about the actor splitting from fiancée Katy Perry after nearly a decade together, he was spotted in Italy for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding — and according to body language expert Darren Stanton, the British star's demeanor hinted he's in a great headspace.
Orlando Bloom Shows 'No Signs of Sadness' After Splitting From Katy Perry
"Orlando looks in good spirits — no signs of sadness, hesitancy or lack of confidence," Stanton shared on behalf of Slingo.
"When he was photographed with Kim Kardashian, he had his hands on his hips, which is a very dominant, almost flirty gesture. It shows he certainly isn’t feeling sorry for himself or there’s a lack of confidence," the expert continued, referring to the photos showing the two celebrities chatting in Venice.
"Facially, there were plenty of genuine smiles, with crows feet and laugh lines," Stanton said of Bloom's appearance, noting, "his whole face was engaged."
"On the face of it, he certainly doesn’t seem to have been too affected by the break up," the expert concluded. "He is out and about and mingling, willing to be photographed so openly, which is another sign that he has bounced back fairly quickly."
While the "E.T" crooner is friendly with Sánchez, she can't attend the nuptials due to her world tour.
Why Did Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Split?
As OK! reported, a source admitted the stars' breakup was "a long time coming," as their relationship has "been tense for months."
According to the insider, the parents of daughter Daisy Dove, 4, have been "living apart" since the pop star's tour kicked off in April. The source added that performing for fans has helped Perry stay "busy" and "distracted."
The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 48, and their daughter were just seen in Perth, Australia, when Perry, 40, was performing there, though it's unclear if they were just co-parenting or still working on their relationship at the time.
The Exes Are 'Amicable'
Another insider noted that despite the split, the two "are amicable."
"It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life," the insider spilled, referring to her breakup from ex-husband Russell Brand.
The Lord of the Rings alum — who also shares a son with ex-wife Miranda Kerr — and Perry first began dating in 2016 but took time apart in 2017. They got back together the following year, with the father-of-two popping the question on Valentine's Day in 2019.