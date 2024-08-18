Looking Like a Teenage Dream! Katy Perry's Hottest Moments: Photos
Katy Perry may be a mom, but that hasn't stopped her from sharing sultry Instagram photos!
The pop star, 39, never fails to thrill her millions of followers with glimpses into her fabulous life and snaps of her toned body, all while being a devoted mother to daughter, Daisy Dove, and a solid partner to her fiancé, Orlando Bloom.
Despite being a chart-topping musician, Perry's new life with her family enhanced her art more than ever thought possible. "What she has given me in my life [is] the unconditional love that I was always searching for," the "Teenage Dream" artist gushed in an interview earlier this year about her baby girl. "Yes, that is where I am creating from. Just like wholeness, happiness and just true full love."
The proud mama even drew inspiration from her kiddo for her spectacular Las Vegas residency. "I created this show after the birth of my daughter, Daisy Dove. When I met her, it was like all the love I was ever searching for finally showed up. She made me whole, and she healed me, and she showed me how to play again. So, this show is for everyone's inner child and for the hope that maybe if we could all see life through the eyes of a child, we would be free," she added.
With such a packed schedule, Perry luckily finds time to take care of herself to look and feel her best. "She cut out sugar and processed foods and it really worked," an insider spilled of her routine.
The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 47, has also influenced his partner to be more health conscious. "He’s very disciplined, so that’s given her the motivation to really stick to eating clean," the source added. "Mostly lean protein like chicken or fish and fresh veggies and fruits, nuts and seeds. Right now, it’s about maintenance. She likes her curves and doesn’t want to get too skinny."
Scroll through the gallery to see Perry's hottest moments of all time.
Perry stunned as she posed in the mirror, where she highlighted her long locks.
The former American Idol judge sipped on a cocktail while showing off her assets.
While on vacation with her family, Perry made sure to squeeze in a quick bikini mirror selfie.
The "Roar" singer struck a sultry pose for the camera as she showed off her embellished yellow gown.
Perry left little to the imagination as she posed with her bare chest up against a wall.
E! News conducted the interview with Perry.
Life & Style spoke to sources about Perry's health habits.