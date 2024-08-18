Looking Like a Teenage Dream! Katy Perry's Hottest Moments: Photos

Despite being a chart-topping musician, Perry's new life with her family enhanced her art more than ever thought possible. "What she has given me in my life [is] the unconditional love that I was always searching for," the "Teenage Dream" artist gushed in an interview earlier this year about her baby girl. "Yes, that is where I am creating from. Just like wholeness, happiness and just true full love."

The proud mama even drew inspiration from her kiddo for her spectacular Las Vegas residency. "I created this show after the birth of my daughter, Daisy Dove. When I met her, it was like all the love I was ever searching for finally showed up. She made me whole, and she healed me, and she showed me how to play again. So, this show is for everyone's inner child and for the hope that maybe if we could all see life through the eyes of a child, we would be free," she added.