Bikini-Clad Katy Perry and Fiancé Orlando Bloom Jump Out of a Helicopter and Into the Ocean Together: Watch
A couple that goes on adventures together, stays together!
Katy Perry uploaded an Instagram video that documented her and fiancé Orlando Bloom's recent daredevil antics as they jumped out of a helicopter and into the ocean.
In the Sunday, August 12, clip, the singer, 39, rocked an orange bikini and held hands with her man, 47, as they counted down the seconds until they jumped.
Bloom even used a GoPro-like camera to film themselves mid-air and once they hit the water.
"Like the stars are in the sky... You and I will find each other ... In every single life," the mother-of-one captioned the post.
Fans were impressed with Perry's fearlessness, with one fan quipping in the comments section, "now you can work with Tom Cruise in his next movie."
A few of the bombshell's friends also reacted to the video, with Kate Hudson writing, "Ah!!! So fun!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️," while Kris Jenner penned, "OMG!!!! 🔥🔥."
Even Bloom's ex-wife, Miranda Kerr — the mother of his son, Flynn, 13 — left a message, commenting, "Awwww 🥰❤️🥰."
In addition to Flynn, Bloom shares daughter Daisy Dove — who turns 4 later this month — with Perry.
The pop star recently revealed their little girl has started listening to her music — something that comes with both pros and cons.
"She just started singing ‘Roar’ and she’s belting it with her whole body. But on the flip side she’s also singing ‘Peacock.’ And now I know what every parent went through in 2008. I’m sorry," she quipped, referring to the tune's raunchy lyrics.
The tot also is aware of her famous mother's stage name.
"If I’m distracted or doing something and she’s already said ‘Mom, mom, mom,’ the third time she’ll go ‘KATY PERRY.’ And I’m like ‘Nooooo, don’t call me that,'" the Grammy nominee laughed. "I mean, it's pretty funny. But [I tell her] ‘No I will only ever be mommy to you.’"
While the Lord of the Rings alum and his fiancée haven't revealed if they plan to expand their family, an insider claimed the couple has been talking about finally tying the knot six years after the British actor popped the question.
"They’re hoping to make things official by the end of the year but are very tight-lipped over the whole thing," a source spilled to a magazine. "It will likely happen when it’s least expected."