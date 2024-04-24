OK Magazine
Katy Perry Admits She's a 'Tough Love Mom' to Her and Orlando Bloom's 3-Year-Old Daughter

Source: mega
By:

Apr. 24 2024, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

Katy Perry isn't afraid to give constructive criticism to her loved ones or aspiring singers.

In a new interview, the American Idol judge mentioned her parenting style while discussing who could replace her on the competition series after she leaves following the conclusion of this current season.

Source: abc

This is Katy Perry's last season of 'American Idol.'

The "California Gurls" crooner, 39, noted the show's special guests Jelly Roll, Meghan Trainor and Gene Simmons are all good options, but she shared that the next judge needs to be able to express themselves honestly.

"I think what's going to be really important moving forward is that whoever does come in, that they're giving constructive criticism. It's nice, but it's also like, it's evolving them, it's growing them," Perry explained to a news outlet.

"And sometimes that's tough love. I'm a tough love mom," the singer confessed.

Source: mega

The singer admitted she's a 'tough love mom' to daughter Daisy Dove.

The pop star welcomed daughter Daisy Dove, 3, with fiancé Orlando Bloom in August 2020, though they very rarely post photos of her.

As OK! reported, the pair — who got engaged in 2019 — are "seriously considering expanding their family" since Perry does "love being a mom."

Source: mega

Perry and Orlando Bloom became engaged in 2019.

Bloom recently opened up on their down to earth romance while promoting his new series Orlando Bloom: To the Edge.

"I think one of the things that I fell in love with with Katy was ... she hates when I say this, so I have to word it carefully, but her music was everywhere, right? When I came up, it was just on every radio station, but I wasn't conscious of ... like ... it wasn't what I was listening to," he explained on Trevor Noah's podcast of when they first met in 2016.

"But, I fell in love with Katheryn, this girl from Santa Barbara," the British actor 47, continued. "And by the way, parents, pastors, living on food stamps. We're not talking glamorous, Montecito."

Source: mega

A source claimed the stars are thinking of having a second child.

Bloom said he and his lover have an "understanding [of] where we came from, what we worked to do, what we had to do to get to where we got to."

"And she definitely demands that I evolve. I feel I do the same for her. And that makes for fireworks, pardon the pun," he said, referring to her hit "Fireworks" song. "But it also makes for a lot of fun and a lot of growth."

Extra spoke with Perry about being a "tough love mom."

