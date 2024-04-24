Katy Perry Admits She's a 'Tough Love Mom' to Her and Orlando Bloom's 3-Year-Old Daughter

The "California Gurls" crooner, 39, noted the show's special guests Jelly Roll, Meghan Trainor and Gene Simmons are all good options, but she shared that the next judge needs to be able to express themselves honestly.

"I think what's going to be really important moving forward is that whoever does come in, that they're giving constructive criticism. It's nice, but it's also like, it's evolving them, it's growing them," Perry explained to a news outlet.

"And sometimes that's tough love. I'm a tough love mom," the singer confessed.