Katy Perry Hilariously Tries Out Aging Filter — But It 'Doesn't Work' on Husband Orlando Bloom: Watch
Does Orlando Bloom just never age?
On Tuesday, July 30, Katy Perry, 39, shared a silly video alongside her fiancé as they used an aging filter together, however, while the “Roar” singer appeared to grow older, the actor looked the same.
“Guess the filter doesn’t work on elves or pirates. Sad 😞,” Perry penned alongside the clip, referencing Bloom’s roles in The Lord of the Rings and The Pirates of the Caribbean.
In the video, the pop star wore a gray shirt and silver necklace while her man was shirtless. As Perry watched herself age, Bloom, 47, turned to give her a sweet smooch before the video ended.
In response to the footage, fans gushed over the couple, who share daughter Daisy, 3.
“Forever young ❤️,” one person wrote, while another added, “WE LOVE YOU FOR LIFE QUEEN.”
A third raved, “Yes ❤️ Orlando will love Katy in all lifetimes 🥰.”
Bloom and Perry welcomed their daughter in 2021 after getting engaged in 2019.
In a recent interview, Perry admitted how their toddler has become quite the fan of her music, which the little one has started performing at home.
“She just started singing ‘Roar’ and she’s belting it with her whole body,” Perry revealed, noting, “But on the flip side she’s also singing ‘Peacock.’ And now I know what every parent went through in 2008. I’m sorry.”
The musician’s song “Peacock” includes some very riqué lyrics, such as, “I wanna see your peacock, c---, c---.”
Perry added how the youngster has even started calling her by her stage name rather than "mom."
“If I’m distracted or doing something and she’s already said ‘Mom, mom, mom,’ the third time she’ll go ‘KATY PERRY.’ And I’m like ‘Nooooo, don’t call me that,’” the Grammy nominated artist shared.
“I mean, it's pretty funny. But [I tell her] ‘No I will only ever be mommy to you,’” the TV personality said.
As OK! previously reported, the family-of-three has been enjoying some quality time together this summer, as Perry recently shared snaps from their beach getaway.
In the images, the celeb showed off her fit physique alongside the handsome hunk.
"WOMAN’S WORLD: sister/mother/partner/funtie/kvnty/almost 40 and FABULOUS edition 💋," she wrote.
While Bloom has already gotten down on one knee, the pair have yet to say “I do,” however, one insider shared that might change soon.
"They’re hoping to make things official by the end of the year but are very tight-lipped over the whole thing," the source spilled. "It will likely happen when it’s least expected."