Orlando Bloom Applauds Joke About Him Moving on With a Political Leader After Katy Perry's Rumored Romance With Justin Trudeau

Orlando Bloom humbly approved of a joke about his relationship status after his split from longtime partner Katy Perry. In an Instagram post shared by satirical publication The Onion, they created an AI image of Bloom sitting at a candlelit dinner with former Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel. “Orlando Bloom Spotted At Dinner With Angela Merkel,” read the made-up headline, shared on August 1.

Orlando Bloom Reacts to Joke About His Relationship Status

Source: mega Angela Merkel is the former Chancellor of Germany.

The Onion alleged to have information from insiders about Bloom and Merkel’s relationship and included the fake sourcing in their caption. “Just weeks after announcing his split with fiancée Katy Perry, English actor Orlando Bloom was photographed Friday dining with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel. ‘Angela kept Orlando laughing all night — he couldn’t keep his eyes off her!’ said an insider source who spotted the pair sipping wine, slurping oysters, and splitting a decadent piece of chocolate layer cake at a Michelin-starred restaurant.” The Pirates of the Caribbean star instantly reacted to the publication’s joke by commenting with three emojis depicting hands clapping together.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau

Source: mega Justin Trudeau cheered on Katy Perry at her concert in Montreal in July.

While The Onion’s post painted a solid picture of Bloom, they shadily mocked his ex Perry, who has recently been linked to former Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau. Perry and the political figure were spotted at the ritzy restaurant Le Violon in Montreal on July 28. On the same day, the alleged couple walked the entertainer’s dog at Mount Royal Park. Days later, Trudeau was seen in the audience of the singer’s Lifetimes Tour concert at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

'They Don't Want Her to Rush Into Something Serious'

Source: mega Sources close to Katy Perry are concerned she is moving on too quickly.

As OK! previously reported, insiders close to Perry are concerned she’s moving on too quickly from her relationship with Bloom. “Katy’s friends want her to have fun after her split from Orlando, but she’s still very much grieving the end of their relationship and the fact that she never made it down the aisle,” a source dished to a news outlet. “They don’t want her to rush into something serious.”

'Womanizer' Justin Trudeau

Source: mega Justin Trudeau is said to be a 'womanizer.'