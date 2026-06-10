Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Looked 'Truly in Love' During Red Carpet Debut, Body Language Expert Claims: 'They're a Strong Couple'
June 10 2026, Published 12:51 p.m. ET
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau may be meant to last.
According to body language expert Darren Stanton, the duo looked all loved-up as they made their red carpet debut at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour — Live from Paris on Monday, June 8.
Perry, 41, donned a white halter gown with rosette details on the waistline from Lanvin’s spring 1987 collection. Meanwhile, Trudeau, 54, who posed alongside her, looked sharp in a black suit and white dress shirt.
“The first thing that strikes me is their proximity. In front of the media wall, there are a lot of telling gestures. The eye contact involves a lot of fixed eye gaze and Justin doesn't blink,” Stanton said upon analyzing photos of the duo. “This is usually reserved only for people we are emotionally connected to, as it creates deep trust and rapport. The pair have grown so much closer and this is reflected in their PDA. Justin Trudeau turns to her and she reciprocates. They both face each other which indicates deep trust.”
Katy Perry Made 'Intimate Gesture' Toward Justin Trudeau
At one point, as cameras snapped away, Perry put her hand on the former Canadian prime minister’s chest, which the expert considers to be an “intimate gesture” that signifies they are a “strong couple.”
“She is comfortable doing that in front of the world and they appear to be in their own little bubble and it’s moving in a deeper depth,” Stanton said. “Her smile and eye gaze are concurrent with Justin. Her whole face is engaged, and she’s not doing it for the cameras. She is not afraid to be playful with him and she is showing genuine emotion.”
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Is Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's Relationship Genuine?
The body language expert believes that the stars genuinely want to be close to each other, and it is "apparent this is not a media relationship.”
“The pair truly are in love and potentially could last a long time,” Stanton concluded.
Justin Trudeau Praises Girlfriend Katy Perry on Red Carpet
During Monday’s premiere, Trudeau, who began dating Perry in July 2025, gushed over his woman.
“I saw the show three times but I wasn’t paying attention to anything other than Katy,” he told an outlet on the red carpet. “I’m looking forward to seeing the show now for the first time.”