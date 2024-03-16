Katy Perry 'Seriously Considering Expanding' Her Family With Orlando Bloom: 'She Does Love Being a Mom'
Is Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's daughter about to become a big sister?
According to a source, the British star is eager to have another baby with his fiancée even though they've yet to plan their wedding after five years of engagement.
"He doesn’t understand what they’re waiting for. He wants Katy to either commit to a [wedding] date or just agree they can try for a second child," the insider told a magazine of Bloom being ready to make a big step.
The pair welcomed their 3-year-old, Daisy Dove, in August 2020, and though Perry, 39, acknowledged that being a working mom can be difficult, she revealed earlier this year that this will be her last season of American Idol, a gig she's held since 2018.
"She’s seriously considering expanding their family," claimed the source of what the bombshell could do with her newfound free time. "She does love being a mom."
Plus, the couple has already perfected the art of keeping their romance strong, as Perry revealed in a recent interview that when it comes to date nights, "We have a really good calendar."
"We read it and both have the hyperlink. I'm like ‘Here's the calendar, pin it, this is exactly where I'm going to be on this day,' and it's amazing and we plan way, way ahead," she explained.
Nonetheless, the dad-of-two — who shares a teenaged son with ex-wife Miranda Kerr — confessed that like all couples, they do have their rough patches.
"Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won't lie," he admitted to a reporter, possibly referring to their split in 2017.
At the time, the singer hit back at those who assumed the stars were at war. "HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017!? U can still b [sic] friends & love ur former partners!" she declared on social media at the time. "No one's a victim or a villain, get a life y'all!"
"We're in two very different pools. Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands," explained the actor, 47.
"We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity," said Bloom. "I think we're both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there's definitely never a dull moment."
Star reported on Perry and Bloom possibly having another baby.