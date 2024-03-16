Katy Perry 'Seriously Considering Expanding' Her Family With Orlando Bloom: 'She Does Love Being a Mom'

"She’s seriously considering expanding their family," claimed the source of what the bombshell could do with her newfound free time. "She does love being a mom."

Plus, the couple has already perfected the art of keeping their romance strong, as Perry revealed in a recent interview that when it comes to date nights, "We have a really good calendar."

"We read it and both have the hyperlink. I'm like ‘Here's the calendar, pin it, this is exactly where I'm going to be on this day,' and it's amazing and we plan way, way ahead," she explained.