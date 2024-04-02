Katy Perry Shows Off Her Abs in Risqué Mesh Outfit at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Katy Perry is one hot mama!
The "Roar" singer stunned on the red carpet at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday, April 1, rocking a matching black bra and panty set underneath a fishnet mesh dress that was cinched at the sides with red ribbons.
The mother-of-one — who shares daughter Daisy Dove, 3, with Orlando Bloom — also sported black, knee-high boots and accessorized the risqué look with a pair of dark-lensed sunglasses.
Fans flooded social media to praise the "Last Friday Night" artist's edgy ensemble.
"OMG? SHE LOOKS SO GOOOOD," one user penned, and another chimed in, "She looks so good the body is bodying."
"I'm screaming, she's so beautiful," a third wrote, and fourth added, "SHE IS A QUEEN!"
This comes as rumors swirl that Perry and Bloom are hoping to officially tie the knot — and maybe even expand their family soon.
"He doesn’t understand what they’re waiting for. He wants Katy to either commit to a [wedding] date or just agree they can try for a second child," an insider dished of the Lord of the Rings star.
"She’s seriously considering expanding their family," the source noted. "She does love being a mom."
As for why the pair haven't said "I Do" despite being engaged since early 2019, a separate source shared they're simply "two very different people."
"Katy has a wild side, while Orlando is more the quiet type. When she ended her Las Vegas residency in November, she celebrated at a club," the source explained. "Orlando came along, but that probably wouldn’t have been his first choice. He’s more chill."
However, the source confirmed that the happy couple have learned "when to compromise" over the years.
"It’s why they’ve stayed together for so long," the source said. "They’ll make it to the altar eventually."
Another way Bloom and Perry keep the spark in their relationship is to make sure they are regularly planning date nights with each other.
"We have a really good calendar," the singer spilled in a recent interview. "We read it and both have the hyperlink. I'm like ‘Here's the calendar, pin it, this is exactly where I'm going to be on this day,' and it's amazing and we plan way, way ahead."