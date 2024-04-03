Katy Perry Hilariously Responds After Orlando Bloom Comments on Her Daring iHeartRadio Music Awards Outfit
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's banter is still going strong!
After the pop star, 39, wore a risqué outfit to the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday, April 1, Bloom, 47, couldn't help but comment.
"KNTY PERRY HAS ARRIVED," the "Firework" songstress captioned a video of herself walking the red carpet via Instagram.
The actor wrote: "Yes you do the most," to which Perry, who shares daughter Daisy Dove, 3, with Bloom, quipped: "@orlandobloom oh you meant that nicely cause I made lunch, right right."
A slew of fans also gushed over the brunette beauty. One person wrote, "Yasssss gurllll waiting for ur knty new version," while another said, "YAAASSSS🔥🔥🔥🔥."
A third person added, "Serving!!! 🔥."
Perry and Bloom, who got engaged in 2019 but have yet to get married, don't seem in a rush to walk the aisle just yet.
"They’re two very different people," an insider spilled. "Katy has a wild side, while Orlando is more the quiet type. When she ended her Las Vegas residency in November, she celebrated at a club. Orlando came along, but that probably wouldn’t have been his first choice. He’s more chill."
Though the duo might not agree on everything, "Katy and Orlando know when to compromise" the source explained.
"It’s why they’ve stayed together for so long. They’ll make it to the altar eventually," the insider confirmed.
In December 2023, Perry explained how the two make time for one another. "We have a really good calendar," she told E! News.
"We read it and both have the hyperlink. I'm like ‘Here's the calendar, pin it, this is exactly where I'm going to be on this day,' and it's amazing and we plan way, way ahead," she explained.
Perry, who will not be returning as a judge on American Idol, revealed she's excited for what's to come.
"I am very happy, it's balanced," she noted. "It's still a balanced life. We wrapped Vegas, we sang out a few things this year and we've got a big year next year."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Additionally, Perry, who wrapped up her residency in Las Vegas, is thrilled to be focusing on her career in the next few months.
"I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol," the "Dark Horse" singer surprisingly declared to host Jimmy Kimmel. "I mean I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you what I’m saying, Jimmy?"
The "California Gurls" hitmaker quickly clarified her costars do "know that I have some things planned for this year," noting, "so it’s going to be a very, very exciting year … for all pop star girlies!"