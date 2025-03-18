Katy Perry Nearly Spills Out of Her Tight Bedazzled Butterfly Dress Ahead of Her Lifetimes Tour: Hot Photos!

Katy Perry is bringing the glam!

The "Roar" singer turned heads in a dazzling, jewel-encrusted gown as she counted down the days to her highly anticipated Lifetimes Tour via an Instagram post.

In the series of jaw-dropping photos, the “California Gurls” hitmaker stunned in a plunging gown with intricate cutouts that showcased her cleavage and toned physique. The dazzling beadwork featured shimmering silver, black and red crystals arranged in a breathtaking butterfly-inspired design.