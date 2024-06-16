OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > katy perry
OK LogoNEWS

What Is Katy Perry's Net Worth? How the Pop Icon Made Her Millions

katyperrynetworthpp
Source: Mega
By:

Jun. 16 2024, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Katy Perry's career has certainly paid off!

The pop icon, 39, rose to fame in 2008 when her single, "I Kissed a Girl," hit the radio and quickly shot to number one. In the years since, Perry has continued to make more successful music and take on even more lucrative new ventures.

Article continues below advertisement
katyperrynetworth
Source: Mega

Katy Perry's career has certainly taken off.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the "Teenage Dream" singer is currently valued at $400 million for her catchy tunes, television work and brand deals.

In 2010, Perry reached a new level of fame with her track "California Girls," the first single from her upcoming third studio album, Teenage Dream. The body of work reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and spawned tracks like "Firework," "Last Friday Night" and "E.T."

Article continues below advertisement
katyperrynetworth
Source: Mega

Katy Perry is currently valued at $400 million.

Article continues below advertisement

In the years following, the mother-of-one continued to release more music and eventually formed her own record label under Capitol Records, Metamorphosis Music, later renamed Unsub Records. In September 2023, Katy sold her song catalog to Litmus Music for $225 million.

The multi-talented star was also paid $168 million for her Las Vegas Residency in 2021.

In March 2018, Perry joined Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie as judges on ABC's revamp of American Idol for a reported $15 million. By the second installment of the show, the chart-topper was raking in a reported $25 million per season. In 2024, Perry announced her departure from the singing competition series.

Article continues below advertisement
katyperrynetworth
Source: Mega

Katy Perry made a reported $25 million per season of 'American Idol.'

MORE ON:
katy perry
Article continues below advertisement

The "Never Really Over" crooner also launched scents Purr, Meow!, Killer Queen and Mad Potion. Perry was also a spokesperson for Popchips in 2012.

"This is how I view my career: not as a ticking bomb," the California native explained in a 2013 interview. "A lot of people do things out of fear. A lot of people make choices [based on thinking] they won't have a career in five years. I know where I am; I know what I do is worth something and does not have an expiration date on it. I'm not making choices. In any capacity of my life, with any kind of endorsement, with any kind of product, out of fear."

Article continues below advertisement
katyperrynetworth
Source: Mega

Katy Perry is engaged to Orlando Bloom.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

Perry has also been extremely aware of how you can have the vision, but you need to work hard to be successful. "I spoke one time at a songwriting thing, and the kids were asking me questions about being an artist," she noted. "[I told them] all the costumes and the glitter and the glitz and glam is great, but if you don't have the talent, you just look like a freak."

Huffington Post conducted the 2013 interview with Perry.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.