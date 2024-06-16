What Is Katy Perry's Net Worth? How the Pop Icon Made Her Millions

In the years following, the mother-of-one continued to release more music and eventually formed her own record label under Capitol Records, Metamorphosis Music, later renamed Unsub Records. In September 2023, Katy sold her song catalog to Litmus Music for $225 million.

The multi-talented star was also paid $168 million for her Las Vegas Residency in 2021.

In March 2018, Perry joined Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie as judges on ABC's revamp of American Idol for a reported $15 million. By the second installment of the show, the chart-topper was raking in a reported $25 million per season. In 2024, Perry announced her departure from the singing competition series.