Katy Perry Confirms Her New Short Hairstyle Is 'Just a Wig' After Fans Express Their 'Strong Feelings' About the Cut: Photos
Katy Perry shocked fans when she debuted a short above-the-shoulder haircut on the Monday, April 29, episode of American Idol, but the star has confirmed the look was temporary.
In an Instagram video, the singer showed off the style as her hairdresser trimmed the short locks before she started filming the series.
"Thoughts, comments, concerns? 👇🏼," she captioned the upload.
The pop star, 39, received mixed reactions, with one fan writing, "we don't need another Witness era," referring to her 2017 album.
"Don’t get carried away girl," another person commented, while a third said, "You really can’t control yourself can you? Someone needs to keep the scissors away from your head. We don’t want Witness 2.0."
In a follow-up post, the mom-of-one let people know she didn't make any permanent changes to her tresses.
"You guys had a lot of strong feelings about my haircut. Let’s see that energy for KP6, because this is just a wig," she said to the camera, mentioning her next album, which is currently untitled.
As OK! previously reported, Perry hinted at fresh tunes when she revealed in February that this current season of the ABC music competition will be her final one.
"I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol," the Hollywood bombshell revealed on an episode of Jimmy Kimmel's late-night series. "I mean I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you what I’m saying, Jimmy?"
The footwear designer said fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie likely had a feeling she was going to exit, explaining, "They figure I’ve been in the studio for a while so they figured something is coming. I love the show so much but I wanna go and see the world and maybe bring new music."
Richie commented on the news a few days later.
"I'm not mad. It just made me run off the road when I first heard about it," he joked. "My phone blew up."
When it comes to Perry's replacement, the "Roar" vocalist noted the show's special guests Jelly Roll, Meghan Trainor and Gene Simmons are all good options.
"I think what's going to be really important moving forward is that whoever does come in, that they're giving constructive criticism. It's nice, but it's also like, it's evolving them, it's growing them," Perry explained to a news outlet. "And sometimes that's tough love. I'm a tough love mom."