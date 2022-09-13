Katy Perry Gives Details About Her Onstage Persona, Insists She Doesn't 'Talk A Lot' When She's Not Performing

Parts of her!

As Katy Perry grows closer and closer to the finale of her Play residency at Resorts World Las Vegas this October, the star revealed the secret to maintaining her signature high-energy performances, citing “balance” between her onstage and real-life identities as the key to enthralling audiences night after night.

“I think obviously there’s an onstage persona,” Perry explained in a new interview with Drew Barrymore. “I save a lot of that energy for being onstage and I dial it up.”