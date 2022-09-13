Katy Perry Gives Details About Her Onstage Persona, Insists She Doesn't 'Talk A Lot' When She's Not Performing
Parts of her!
As Katy Perry grows closer and closer to the finale of her Play residency at Resorts World Las Vegas this October, the star revealed the secret to maintaining her signature high-energy performances, citing “balance” between her onstage and real-life identities as the key to enthralling audiences night after night.
“I think obviously there’s an onstage persona,” Perry explained in a new interview with Drew Barrymore. “I save a lot of that energy for being onstage and I dial it up.”
And it seems this conservation has paid off, as the “California Gurls” artist dubbed the residency her “favorite” show.
“I really love this show that I put on,” Perry spilled, crediting Play with “bringing the most joy.” “I’ll probably go and make another record soon and write it and tour the world after this, which will be so great, but I’m pretty even offstage. I am more like business woman – I don’t talk a lot offstage.”
A new album isn’t the only impending project on the artist’s radar. While Perry revealed that “there is still a plan” for her wedding, she shared that the Las Vegas setting of their ceremony has proved “challenging,” even after Barrymore broached that the singer’s parents also tied the knot in Sin City.
“I know but I love a big celebration,” the actress replied to Barrymore's comment. “I am all about big, fun, exotic, great celebrations. So, hopefully, soon.”
Despite these hopes for her and Bloom’s impending nuptials, rumors have swirled that the “Hot and Cold” songstress' romance has been just that, with the pair reportedly hitting a rough patch over the past several weeks.
Earlier this summer, the famous flames made headlines after Bloom appeared to “unlike” nearly all of Perry’s Instagram posts. Around the same time, the mom-of-one garnered viral attention after growing visibly emotional while covering Whitney Houston’s “The Greatest Love Of All” at an August 11 performance.
The pair, who were first romantically linked back in 2016, have been engaged since February 2019. They welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Daisy Bloom, in August 2020.
Perry’s conversation with Barrymore first appeared in a promotional clip for The Drew Barrymore Show.