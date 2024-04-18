Orlando Bloom Admits He Didn't Listen to Fiancée Katy Perry's Music When They First Met
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are two of the biggest stars in Hollywood, but the actor revealed it was their humble beginnings that bonded them — in fact, he wasn't even familiar with the pop star's tunes when they met!
The Australian star touched on their romance during his Wednesday, April 17, appearance on the "What Now? With Trevor Noah" podcast.
Though Bloom's upcoming adventure series Orlando Bloom: To the Edge is filled with scary stunts and showcases breathtaking locales, Trevor Noah, 40, admitted he was most captivated by the dad-of-two's scenes with his fiancée, 39.
The comedian said it was a breath of fresh air to see that the couple is "pursuing a life of purpose, peace ... and normalcy" despite their flashy careers and deep pockets.
Replied Bloom, 47, "I think one of the things that I fell in love with with Katy was ... she hates when I say this, so I have to word it carefully, but her music was everywhere, right? When I came up, it was just on every radio station, but I wasn't conscious of ... like ... it wasn't what I was listening to."
"But, I fell in love with Katheryn, this girl from Santa Barbara," he shared. "And by the way, parents, pastors, living on food stamps. We're not talking glamorous, Montecito."
While speaking to Noah, Bloom said he and the American Idol judge both have an "understanding [of] where we came from, what we worked to do, what we had to do to get to where we got to."
"And she definitely demands that I evolve. I feel I do the same for her. And that makes for fireworks, pardon the pun," he said, referring to her hit "Fireworks" song. "But it also makes for a lot of fun and a lot of growth."
"I wouldn't change it for anything, even when sometimes it feels like, 'How do we do this?' Because we've got these two giant careers and lives, and hers is even, you know... it's like a universe sometimes," the Lord of the Rings alum shared of balancing their jobs and parenting their daughter, Daisy Dove, 3. "But I think I just keep coming back to her and trying to hold her hand and walk her back to the sand pit and be like... we're just gonna build a sandcastle."
The pair started dating in 2016, with Bloom popping the question three years later on Valentine's Day. In 2020, they welcomed their first child together, though the Pirates of the Caribbean fan-favorite also shares son Flynn, 13, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.