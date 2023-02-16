Orlando Bloom Admits There Are 'Really, Really, Challenging' Moments In Katy Perry Marriage: 'We Definitely Battle With Our Emotions'

Through the good times and the bad, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry have remained by each other's side, but it hasn't necessary been a smooth ride.

"Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won't lie," Bloom candidly dished of his relationship with the pop star — whom he dubbed his "baby mama and life partner" — in a new interview. Noting that there is "never a dull moment," the A-list actor, 46, explained he and Perry are cut from two completely different cloths.