Orlando Bloom Admits There Are 'Really, Really, Challenging' Moments In Katy Perry Marriage: 'We Definitely Battle With Our Emotions'
Through the good times and the bad, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry have remained by each other's side, but it hasn't necessary been a smooth ride.
"Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won't lie," Bloom candidly dished of his relationship with the pop star — whom he dubbed his "baby mama and life partner" — in a new interview. Noting that there is "never a dull moment," the A-list actor, 46, explained he and Perry are cut from two completely different cloths.
"We're in two very different pools," Bloom told the news outlet, explaining: "Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands."
Admitting that "We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity," the Pirates of the Caribbean star clarified, "I think we're both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there's definitely never a dull moment."
Bloom and the 38-year-old first met in 2016 at a Golden Globes afterparty. "I met my boyfriend over In-N-Out. We were at the Golden Globes and we weren't together," the "Dark Horse" singer recalled. "So I had my security guard grab 10 In-N-Outs and all of a sudden I see my boyfriend's hand — he wasn't even sitting at our table — he just swoops in and he grabs it and I was like, 'Hey that's my burger!'"
Since getting together shortly after meeting at the awards show, the couple has had plenty of ups and downs. Perry and Bloom — who welcomed their first child, daughter Daisy Dove, in August 2020 — first broke up in February 2017 and rekindled their relationship in April 2018.
Bloom got down on one knee on Valentine's Day in 2019, as Perry remembered of the proposal: "It was very sweet."
During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! days after Bloom popped the question, Perry spilled of their memorable night: "It was Valentine's Day … we went to dinner and I thought we were going to go see some art after dinner but we pulled up to a helicopter."
"We landed on a rooftop [in Los Angeles] — my whole family was there, and all my friends," she fondly shared. "He did so well."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Prior to Bloom's romance with Perry, the handsome hunk was married to Victoria's Secret Angel Miranda Kerr, with whom he shares son Flynn, 12. The former flames wed in July 2010 and announced their split in 2013.
People reported on Bloom's interview with Flaunt Magazine.