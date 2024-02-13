Katy Perry 'Ran Straight Into' King Charles and Queen Camilla at the Coronation Concert After Going the 'Wrong Way' in Windsor Castle
Katy Perry is spilling the tea on attending King Charles' coronation last year.
The singer, who performed at the concert event, discussed her brush with the royal family while making an appearance on the Monday, February 12, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Perry confessed she and her glam team were scrambling throughout the day, which is how they accidentally crossed paths with Charles and Queen Camilla.
"I was staying at Windsor Castle. And there are certain ways that you go when you're walking through Windsor Castle. And actually, we went the wrong way after the show," she spilled. "I was running. I had heard we were about to film something for [American] Idol with the King and the Queen and I heard there was a very limited amount of time."
"So I was running. My whole team was running, my glam squad. Everyone was running," she recalled. "I ran straight into them, and I was like, ‘Oh, went the wrong way!’"
"But they were cool!" she insisted of the couple not getting mad. "They were totally dressed and then they did the bit with us on Idol, which was fantastic."
After the mom-of-one shared a few more tidbits about her time in England, she dropped the bombshell that this will be her last season as a judge on American Idol.
"I mean I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you what I’m saying, Jimmy? I love the show so much but I wanna go and see the world and maybe bring new music," shared the bombshell.
The "Roar" crooner revealed her costars Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan weren't aware of her decision, joking "they'll find out" with the rest of the world.
"I love them so much. They figure I’ve been in the studio for a while so they figured something is coming," she noted. "Maybe I’ll come back if they'll have me one day!"
The star may also find time to walk down the aisle with Orlando Bloom, who popped the question on Valentine's Day in 2019.
Though the two have had their ups and downs, they believe that what doesn't kill them only makes them stronger as a couple.
"Orlando and I's initials are O.K. We continuously put in the work to make sure they aren't 🚨K.O.🚨," she wrote in a 2023 Instagram upload. "Find yourself a partner that will go down to the mat with you and get back up every time. I love you, my fighter @orlandobloom 🥊♥️."