Katy Perry 'Ran Straight Into' King Charles and Queen Camilla at the Coronation Concert After Going the 'Wrong Way' in Windsor Castle

Perry confessed she and her glam team were scrambling throughout the day, which is how they accidentally crossed paths with Charles and Queen Camilla.

"I was staying at Windsor Castle. And there are certain ways that you go when you're walking through Windsor Castle. And actually, we went the wrong way after the show," she spilled. "I was running. I had heard we were about to film something for [American] Idol with the King and the Queen and I heard there was a very limited amount of time."