Katy Perry Snuggles Up to New Boyfriend Justin Trudeau as Romance Heats Up: Photo

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau appear to be growing closer amid their new romance. In a recent holiday Instagram photo dump, the “Thinking of You” singer included a cozy snapshot of herself packing on the PDA with the former Canadian prime minister. Trudeau flashed a relaxed smile while wearing a plain white shirt and sunglasses, as Perry leaned in wearing a black-and-white sleeveless top, her eyes closed as she kissed him on the neck.

Source: @katyperry/Instagram Katy Perry shared a cozy photo with Justin Trudeau.

The couple looked completely at ease, soaking in the moment against what appeared to be a lakeside backdrop as the sun set behind them. “Holidaze ♥️,” the “Lifetimes” songstress captioned the post. The carousel didn’t stop there, as Perry also gave fans a glimpse into how she spent the rest of her holiday break.

One sweet photo showed her making a beaded snowflake with her daughter, Daisy, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom. Daisy also popped up in a blurry clip of the former couple skating together. Meanwhile, a festive table setting hinted that Perry and Bloom celebrated the holidays side by side, as their handwritten names appeared alongside Daisy and Bloom’s son Flynn, 14, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

While Perry and Bloom have remained amicable, a source revealed what makes Trudeau stand out from her past relationships. Those close to Perry told OK! that the "main source of his appeal" is Trudeau’s "public restraint."

A source added, "What really draws Katy in is Justin's calm, deliberate nature and his lack of interest in fame." "He is not seeking attention, which feels refreshing after relationships with people who were far more focused on the spotlight," the source continued.

Source: @katyperry/Instagram;MEGA Katy Perry also posted moments with her daughter during the holidays.

According to the same insider, Perry finds Trudeau’s approach to life both grounding and stimulating. "She's told people close to her that he truly listens, pushes her to think differently, and relates to her as an equal," the insider said. "They can spend hours talking about everything from politics and culture to raising children and finding meaning. She feels mentally stimulated again, which she finds incredibly appealing."

Perry and Bloom officially called it quits in July after more than nine years together and six years of engagement. At the time, both emphasized their shared commitment to co-parenting.

Source: @katyperry/Instagram It appears Katy Perry spent the holidays with Orlando Bloom.

Another source claimed Bloom hasn’t taken Perry’s new romance lightly. "Orlando has long carried himself with a lot of self-assurance, sometimes edging into bravado," the insider shared. "Very few men would truly rattle him, but Justin seems to do just that. His experience, confidence, and presence clearly strike a sensitive chord."

Source: MEGA Orlando Bloom is reportedly struggling with his ex's new romance.