EXCLUSIVE The One Thing Katy Perry Adores Most About Justin Trudeau as It Makes Him 'So Different From Her Ex' Orlando Bloom

Source: MEGA Katy Perry went Instagram official with Justin Trudeau.

The 41-year-old pop star recently shared a series of intimate social media posts this week while touring Japan, including a close selfie and footage of her and Trudeau eating sushi in Tokyo – confirming their romance less than six months after her split from Bloom. Trudeau, who served as Canada's prime minister from 2015 to 2023, was pictured smiling beside Perry, with the singer captioning the post: "Tokyo times on tour and more." Behind the scenes, those close to Perry tell us she finds the "main source of his appeal" lies in Trudeau's "public restraint." A source added: "What really draws Katy in is Justin's calm, deliberate nature and his lack of interest in fame."

Source: MEGA Katy Perry posted intimate photos with Justin Trudeau from their Tokyo trip.

"He is not seeking attention, which feels refreshing after relationships with people who were far more focused on the spotlight," the source added. The same source added Perry finds Trudeau's approach to life and conversation energizing. "She's told people close to her that he truly listens, pushes her to think differently, and relates to her as an equal," the insider said. "They can spend hours talking about everything from politics and culture to raising children and finding meaning. She feels mentally stimulated again, which she finds incredibly appealing."

Source: MEGA Katy Perry split from Orlando Bloom last year.

Perry's relationship with Bloom ended in July after more than nine years together and six years of engagement. The former couple share a daughter, Daisy, 5. Bloom is also father to Flynn, 14, from his previous marriage to model Miranda Kerr, 42. At the time of the split, both sides emphasized their commitment to co-parenting. Another source said Bloom has struggled with the public perception of Perry's new relationship. "Orlando has long carried himself with a lot of self-assurance, sometimes edging into bravado," the insider added. "Very few men would truly rattle him, but Justin seems to do just that. His experience, confidence, and presence clearly strike a sensitive chord."

Source: MEGA The former flames share daughter Daisy.