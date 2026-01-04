The One Thing Katy Perry Adores Most About Justin Trudeau as It Makes Him 'So Different From Her Ex' Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry surprised fans by publicly debuting a relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau – and sources now tell OK! the singer finds him "irresistible" due to his distance from fame and public adulation.
Sources say it's a quality that sharply distinguishes the 54-year-old from her former partner, actor Orlando Bloom, 48, and her other exes.
The 41-year-old pop star recently shared a series of intimate social media posts this week while touring Japan, including a close selfie and footage of her and Trudeau eating sushi in Tokyo – confirming their romance less than six months after her split from Bloom.
Trudeau, who served as Canada's prime minister from 2015 to 2023, was pictured smiling beside Perry, with the singer captioning the post: "Tokyo times on tour and more."
Behind the scenes, those close to Perry tell us she finds the "main source of his appeal" lies in Trudeau's "public restraint."
A source added: "What really draws Katy in is Justin's calm, deliberate nature and his lack of interest in fame."
"He is not seeking attention, which feels refreshing after relationships with people who were far more focused on the spotlight," the source added.
The same source added Perry finds Trudeau's approach to life and conversation energizing.
"She's told people close to her that he truly listens, pushes her to think differently, and relates to her as an equal," the insider said. "They can spend hours talking about everything from politics and culture to raising children and finding meaning. She feels mentally stimulated again, which she finds incredibly appealing."
Perry's relationship with Bloom ended in July after more than nine years together and six years of engagement. The former couple share a daughter, Daisy, 5. Bloom is also father to Flynn, 14, from his previous marriage to model Miranda Kerr, 42. At the time of the split, both sides emphasized their commitment to co-parenting.
Another source said Bloom has struggled with the public perception of Perry's new relationship. "Orlando has long carried himself with a lot of self-assurance, sometimes edging into bravado," the insider added. "Very few men would truly rattle him, but Justin seems to do just that. His experience, confidence, and presence clearly strike a sensitive chord."
According to the source, Bloom initially appeared relieved after his breakup and was enjoying jumping back into dating.
But they added: "Everything shifted once Katy started seeing Justin. Orlando is now the one constantly getting in touch. "Katy feels it has more to do with competition than wanting to fix things. Watching her with someone who exudes a different kind of authority hasn't been easy on Orlando – it has been a massive blow to his ego she has moved on so dramatically and with someone so high-profile."
Those close to Perry say she is unmoved by Bloom's reaction and optimistic about her future. "Katy isn't carrying any sense of remorse," a source said. "She invested years trying to make the relationship succeed. With Justin, she feels valued instead of challenged, and she appreciates that he doesn't feel the need to assert himself."
Trudeau, who shares three children with his former wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, 50, announced their separation in 2023. Friends describe him as cautious about "personal exposure" after years under intense political scrutiny. "He is far more guarded about his personal life than almost anyone else Katy has met," the source said. "His mix of genuine warmth without any need for display, and the way it makes him so different from all the other celebs and potential suitors she has encountered, is precisely what Katy finds most adorable about him."