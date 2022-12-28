'Happy Merriment': Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Share Photos From Tokyo Christmas Celebration
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom spent the holiday overseas this year. On Monday, December 26, the actor shared a few photos from their celebrations in Tokyo, where they set up their own Christmas tree, tried local food and went sightseeing.
"ありがと ございます Tokyo 🇯🇵 happy merriment 🎄🕊️love to all ❤️," the dad-of-two captioned the pics, which included a sweet snap of the duo holding hands with Perry, 38, clad in a festive frock.
The couple has been traveling all over the globe this year, the singer visiting her fiancé, 45, on the set of his Australia flick in October. They've also been going back and forth between California and Las Vegas constantly, as the superstar kicked off her Sin City residency a few months ago.
The "Firework" crooner previously explained one of the reasons she wanted to do something in Vegas is so she could still see their daughter Daisy Dove, 2, for several hours a day since she now doesn't have to travel for a tour.
"I am working a lot, and I've always worked a lot," she confessed in an interview while chatting about work-life balance. "I have a wonderful nanny, but I don't have a full-time nanny because I feel like if I had a full-time nanny then I would never be able to know how to care for my daughter like I'm meant to."
"Therefore any day I get off, I'm just in mom mode," declared the bombshell. "It doesn't matter if I've had a show that goes to 11 p.m. the night before, I'm waking up at 6 o'clock and we're gonna go and do breakfast."
Perry is also stepmom to 11-year-old Flynn, the son Bloom shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, but the California girl teased she's open to expanding the family even further.
"I'm a planner. So we'll see," she replied when asked about having another baby with the British hunk, adding that "hopefully in the future" she'll be pregnant again.
However, one insider claimed the Pirates of the Caribbean star isn't as thrilled with the idea, noting the two are "butting heads over it."