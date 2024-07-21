Katy Perry Shows Off Her Toned Bikini Body and Packs on the PDA With Orlando Bloom During Summer Getaway: Photos

The Pirates of the Caribbean star recently got candid about what makes his romance with Perry, whom he began dating in 2016, work. "I think I'm constantly learning to let go. Because anything that I try to hold onto, whether it's good or bad, doesn't serve me," he revealed during a recent episode of the "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" podcast.

"Not in the relationship, and it doesn't really serve either of us. And that's really hard. To keep letting go and to keep letting her go. You know, the idea of, because I think when you are in a deeply loving, committed relationship, you want to control or own or have and, you know, even just letting go of ideas, how things should be, or the idea of what intimacy or intimate moments are to you versus them, or whatever it may be," Bloom noted.