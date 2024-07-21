Katy Perry Shows Off Her Toned Bikini Body and Packs on the PDA With Orlando Bloom During Summer Getaway: Photos
Katy Perry is living her summer to the fullest!
The "Teenage Dream" singer, 39, took to Instagram on Sunday, July 21, to share a slew of snaps from her getaway with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, while showing off her fit physique.
"WOMAN’S WORLD: sister/mother/partner/funtie/kvnty/almost 40 and FABULOUS edition 💋," Perry captioned the round-up of photos and video, including one of the pop star planting a smooch on her man, 47.
The quality time with her family, which included her and Bloom's 3-year-old daughter Daisy, comes as insiders close to the couple claim they may be getting ready to walk down the aisle sooner rather than later. "They’re hoping to make things official by the end of the year but are very tight-lipped over the whole thing," a source spilled. "It will likely happen when it’s least expected."
The Pirates of the Caribbean star recently got candid about what makes his romance with Perry, whom he began dating in 2016, work. "I think I'm constantly learning to let go. Because anything that I try to hold onto, whether it's good or bad, doesn't serve me," he revealed during a recent episode of the "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" podcast.
"Not in the relationship, and it doesn't really serve either of us. And that's really hard. To keep letting go and to keep letting her go. You know, the idea of, because I think when you are in a deeply loving, committed relationship, you want to control or own or have and, you know, even just letting go of ideas, how things should be, or the idea of what intimacy or intimate moments are to you versus them, or whatever it may be," Bloom noted.
The hunky actor had revealed in the past that their differing careers only made them stronger. “We’re in two very different pools. Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands," Bloom emphasized in a 2023 interview.
"Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won’t lie. We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity, [but] I think we’re both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there’s definitely never a dull moment," he added of their struggles and triumphs as a couple.
Flaunt conducted the 2023 interview with Bloom.