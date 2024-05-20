'Disrespectful' Katy Perry Scolded for 'Wasting Food' After Singer Throws Pizza Into the Crowd During 'American Idol' Finale: Watch
Katy Perry made sure she went out with a bang — and some pizza.
The pop star celebrated her final appearance as a judge on American Idol by recreating a viral 2022 video of herself launching pizza into a crowd at a nightclub.
This time around, Perry took a pepperoni slice and threw it into the audience while taping the Season 22 finale of the hit singing competition series.
"A pizza my heart will always be on the #idol stage," the "Dark Horse" singer captioned a video of the funny moment.
In the clip, Perry tossed the pizza at a group of fans, however, a girl failed to catch it and the food wound up on the floor. Unbothered by the dropped piece, the "Firework" hitmaker turned back to the camera, shrugged her shoulders and started dancing.
The post received a divided reaction from her 207 million Instagram followers, who expressed both their approval and disgust in the comments section of the upload.
"I'm a fan, but you should never do that to anyone. Wrong doing, sorry," one person declared, as another said: "That's so rude."
"Don’t waste food 😢," a third critic complained, while a fourth user snubbed, "that was silly and disrespectful and childish."
Perry's supporters rallied in her defense, however, as one fan noted, "it's an inside joke with her fans, you people are so soft," and another expressed: "Hysterical. And people who are angry about this are hangry."
The 39-year-old has been a bit nostalgic about leaving American Idol after first appearing on the show as a judge in 2018.
After the Season 22 finale aired on Sunday night, May 19, Perry took to Instagram with a couple photos highlighting the taping.
"There it is… 7 years 🥺 #idol," she expressed of her bittersweet ending as a judge alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.
As OK! previously reported, Perry first announced news of her departure from the series back in February, when she appeared as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
Speaking to host Jimmy Kimmel, the "California Gurls" hitmaker admitted, "I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol."
"I mean I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you what I’m saying, Jimmy?" she explained at the time before hinting the potential release of new music later this year.