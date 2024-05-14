OK Magazine
Pink Reveals If She's Open to Taking Over Katy Perry's Spot on 'American Idol'

Source: mega;abc
By:

May 14 2024, Published 12:49 p.m. ET

The search for Katy Perry's American Idol replacement is on!

When Pink attended the premiere of Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion in NYC on Monday, May 13, she was asked about the idea of filling Perry's seat, but the "So What" vocalist admitted she's "not set up" for the role.

Source: mega

Pink isn't interested in being a judge on 'American Idol.'

"I don't like hurting people's feelings," the mom-of-two, 44, explained of why she doesn't want the gig, which involves giving constructive criticism and having to shut down contestants' dreams.

"I like my day job," the singer added.

Source: mega

The current season of 'American Idol' will be Katy Perry's last.

Perry, 39, announced her departure back in February and has since weighed in on who could potentially take over for her.

"I gotta say Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show. I was convinced at anything he said," she recently told a news outlet. "He could run for president, he could be my pastor, I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything."

Source: abc

The mom-of-one joined the show in 2018.

"So I love him. And to have any of these guys plus Jelly on the show would be amazing. I love you, Jelly!" she gushed, referring to her fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

"I want a truth teller. I want someone that is not afraid to tell the truth in a graceful way," the "Firework" crooner added of the traits her replacement should have.

Bryan, 47, thought fellow show guest Meghan Trainor would also be a good option.

"I think Meghan's always been real fun. You know, that's kinda been her brand, to have fun. [She's] real witty, so certainly," he said of the pop star, 30.

Other possible rumored candidates include Miley Cyrus and the show's first winner, Kelly Clarkson.

Source: mega

The 'Roar' singer revealed she's working on new music.

Though Perry is excited to start focusing on her next album once her time on the series wraps next week, she admitted to Access Hollywood that leaving the program is bittersweet.

"This whole thing has been a true Cinderella story. Being on Idol for seven seasons, getting to know the roots of America and falling in love with them and just seeing all these kids’ lives change, that’s my ball," she gushed.

"It is definitely feeling emotional. I’m not really trying to talk about it much because I get a little emotional," the star continued. "But I will take it with me for the rest of my days, in my heart, it lives on, on the internet for better or for worse. And I’m just hopeful that Idol stays fun and constructive and honest and competitive."

Entertainment Tonight spoke with Pink.

