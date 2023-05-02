Katy Perry Will Be Temporarily Replaced on 'American Idol' by 'Big Time' Mystery Celeb After Fan Backlash
Contestants on upcoming episodes of American Idol will be spared by Katy Perry's harsh words, as both she and costar Lionel Richie are taking some time off for King Charles' coronation.
The singers are performing at the historic Saturday, May 6, event in England, leaving Luke Bryan as the only judge, which is why the show is bringing on a few replacements until they return.
When asked who will step in, Bryan stayed vague but was clearly excited.
"It's big time. It's big time," the country star declared to a news outlet. "The people that we have filling in, contestants have used their songs many, many times. A lot more than mine!"
Perry's absence comes at an awkward time for the mom-of-one, as fans and the live audience haven't been happy with her recent commentary. Last month, the "Roar" crooner, 38, was booed when she insulted one competitor's glittery outfits, and during audition rounds, a hopeful admitted she felt mom-shamed by the superstar.
Other viewers complained about the way she informed contestants if they were making it to the next round, calling the judge a "mean" girl.
All drama aside, Perry is looking forward to performing for the newly minted monarch.
"I'm grateful I get to go. I met His Majesty-to-be a few years ago and he named me as one of the ambassadors to his organization, The British Asian Trust, which is an organization that helps fight to end child trafficking," she shared in a recent interview. "So, I'm also an ambassador for UNICEF, and it really aligned with my values. That's mostly why I'm going, to be an ambassador and to say, 'Hey, this is me from the USA.' No, but it's so cool."
Richie, 73, is equally excited.
"I mean, you don't get in the business and say, 'You know what? I'll be at the King's coronation.' You know, that just never comes up," he noted to a reporter. "[It's] A, a surprise. B, what an honor. And C, the fact of all the names that are out there that he could have had for this, he called my name. I really do celebrate his now stepping into the king role."
Bryan spoke to Entertainment Tonight about Richie and Perry's replacements.