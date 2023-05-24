Katy Perry May Be Looking to Exit 'American Idol' After Being 'Thrown Under the Bus' by Producers, Insiders Claim

'She has accomplished so much in her career and is now being looked at as a nasty reality show judge," the insider alleged of what may be pushing her to quit. "Katy's wanted out for some time now, but this season was way too much for her to handle."

With her reputation on the line, Perry feels it may be the perfect time to save face before things get worse. "[Perry's decision to quit] is not a money thing," the source added. "For her, it is starting to be more of a legacy issue. She does not want her career defined by a talent competition show where she isn’t even performing."