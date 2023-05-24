OK Magazine
Katy Perry May Be Looking to Exit 'American Idol' After Being 'Thrown Under the Bus' by Producers, Insiders Claim

By:

May 24 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Katy Perry may be ready to give up her judge's seat on American Idol.

According to insiders close to the "Teenage Dream" vocalist, she's not been thrilled with the way she's been portrayed on the competition show and the endless online criticism for her judging style.

"Katy feels like [the producers] threw her under the bus,' the source close to Perry spilled of the behind-the-scenes drama. 'She feels like her comments could have been removed."

"Katy became aware of the harsh criticism. Getting booed really upset her. She was trying to stay in her lane, do her job and go home," the source continued of the stint, which she began in 2018. "She went into it thinking she was going to foster young talent. For her good intentions to be misinterpreted it was not what she wanted."

'She has accomplished so much in her career and is now being looked at as a nasty reality show judge," the insider alleged of what may be pushing her to quit. "Katy's wanted out for some time now, but this season was way too much for her to handle."

With her reputation on the line, Perry feels it may be the perfect time to save face before things get worse. "[Perry's decision to quit] is not a money thing," the source added. "For her, it is starting to be more of a legacy issue. She does not want her career defined by a talent competition show where she isn’t even performing."

MORE ON:
katy perry
The chart-topper recently stepped away from the show for a few days — along with fellow judge Lionel Richie — to perform at King Charles' coronation. Upon her big season finale return, Perry was once again critiqued by the public for her "inappropriate" outfit choice.

"Katy Perry’s dress she wore last night at the finale of American Idol was not appropriate," one Twitter user said. "It resembled more a dress for a high end call girl! She is such a drama queen," another quipped.

Daily Mail spoke to sources close to Perry about her possible American Idol exit.

