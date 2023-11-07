'A Travesty of Justice': Kayleigh McEnany Rips Apart Donald Trump's Courtroom Sketch
Kayleigh McEnany is defending her former boss after Donald Trump's courtroom sketch was shown during his civil fraud trial in New York on Monday, November 6.
During the Monday, November 6, episode of The Five on Fox News, the blonde beauty shared her thoughts on the drawing.
“Kayleigh, what advice would you give him when he’s in the courtroom?” Greg Gutfeld asked.
“Keep doing what he’s doing,” she replied. “Look, I would advise them to ask for a better sketch artist because that does not look like my former boss there.”
As OK! previously reported, the 77-year-old businessman is being accused of inflating his assets in order to secure loans with banks and companies.
Prior to testifying on November 6, Trump lashed out at New York Attorney General Letitia James.
"So, while Israel is being attacked, while trade is being attacked, while inflation is eating our country alive, I’m down here that these are all political opponents attack ads by the Biden administration. The New York Times and CBS came out with a poll that I’m leading all over the place. But it’s a very unfair situation. This is really election interference. This is how ridiculous the numbers are — much greater than on the financial side," he fumed.
He added, "It’s a terrible, terrible thing. These are political operatives that I’m going to be dealing with right now. You have a racist attorney general who’s made some terrible statements, and we see some more that came out the wires today. And it’s a very sad situation for our country. We shouldn’t have this — this is for third world countries. And it’s very unfair. It’s very unfair. But in the meantime, the people and country understand it, they see it and they don’t like it… Political warfare, as you would call it. It usually takes place in third world countries and banana republics. Nobody’s ever seen that to this extent. We’ve never seen it here. But we will go along and we will obviously do very well in every regard, and we’ll win the election and we will make America great again. That’s all I need to do. We’re going to make America great again. But we have to take away from the thugs we deal with and the horrible people that hate our country."