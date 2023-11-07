Donald Trump's Team 'Felt Good' About Ex-Prez's Testimony, Maggie Haberman Claims

During the Tuesday, November 7, episode of CNN This Morning, co-anchor Phil Mattingly was curious if Trump's legal troubles will end up hurting him prior to the 2024 election, even though he's ahead of President Joe Biden in one recent poll.

"The idea that if he’s convicted, all of a sudden everybody’s going to shift. Biden goes from four or five down and a lot of the swing states to up eight, nine, ten, 11. Do you believe that?" he asked Haberman, to which she replied, "Well, it’s not everybody. It’s actually a very narrow slice. It’s only 6 percent of people said that they would flip."