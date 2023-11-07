Donald Trump's Team 'Felt Good' About Ex-Prez's Testimony, Maggie Haberman Claims
Donald Trump's team thinks he killed it during his testimony on Monday, November 6, according to New York Times correspondent and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman.
During the Tuesday, November 7, episode of CNN This Morning, co-anchor Phil Mattingly was curious if Trump's legal troubles will end up hurting him prior to the 2024 election, even though he's ahead of President Joe Biden in one recent poll.
"The idea that if he’s convicted, all of a sudden everybody’s going to shift. Biden goes from four or five down and a lot of the swing states to up eight, nine, ten, 11. Do you believe that?" he asked Haberman, to which she replied, "Well, it’s not everybody. It’s actually a very narrow slice. It’s only 6 percent of people said that they would flip."
"...In a couple of states to change the dynamic. But we are talking about, and Van [Jones] knows this much better than I do. We are talking about very close presidential races over the last two cycles where, you know, one was settled by 80,000 votes in three states, another was settled by 40,000 votes in three states," she continued. "So, anything that is marginal can have a real impact. Do I believe that there are some people who would be troubled by seeing Trump convicted and sentenced to prison? That was the question that was asked in the poll. Yes, I do. Do I believe that people might feel differently in that actuality, depending on what else is happening in the world? Yes, I do. I think we are in such totally uncharted territory."
Haberman then said that she thinks the former president's team is quite pleased with how things turned out the day before.
"And I think to Van’s point, what what people are seeing with Trump, and this is part of what Trump was doing with this performance. This was very much about the headlines. His folks felt very good about yesterday. And I don’t actually think that that was bluster because if you look at basically all of the coverage, it’s 'Trump lashes out, Trump comes out swinging,'" she said. "It’s not Trump, you know, acknowledges that he had some impact on these statements. And that’s what they’re looking for politically."
As OK! previously reported, Trump is being accused of inflating his assets to secure loans from banks in order to do business.
Minutes before the trial, Trump went on a rant about how it is absurd he's in this position to begin with.
"So, while Israel is being attacked, while trade is being attacked, while inflation is eating our country alive, I’m down here that these are all political opponents attack ads by the Biden administration. The New York Times and CBS came out with a poll that I’m leading all over the place. But it’s a very unfair situation. This is really election interference. This is how ridiculous the numbers are — much greater than on the financial side," he fumed.