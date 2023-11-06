President Joe Biden May Drop Out of 2024 Presidential Race After New Poll Shows Him Trailing Behind Donald Trump, Democratic Strategist Predicts
Will President Joe Biden decide to no longer run for president? According to Democratic strategist David Axelrod, he believes the 80-year-old will drop out after a new poll shows he's trailing behind former President Donald Trump.
Axelrod pointed out how Biden is falling behind in five key states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania. (Biden previously won in these states when he faced Trump in the 2020 election.)
"It's very late to change horses; a lot will happen in the next year that no one can predict & Biden's team says his resolve to run is firm. He's defied CW before but this will send tremors of doubt thru the party--not 'bed-wetting,' but legitimate concern," Axelrod wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday, November 5.
"The @POTUS is justly proud of his accomplishments. Trump is a dangerous, unhinged demagogue whose brazen disdain for the rules, norms, laws and institutions or democracy should be disqualifying. But the stakes of miscalculation here are too dramatic to ignore," he continued. "Only @JoeBiden can make this decision. If he continues to run, he will be the nominee of the Democratic Party. What he needs to decide is whether that is wise; whether it's in HIS best interest or the country's?"
As OK! previously reported, the two men have been taking jabs at one another in the past few years.
Though Biden's age makes some voters concerned if he can remain in office for another four years, he made it clear he is up for the job.
“I tell you what, someone said, ‘You know what? That Biden, he’s getting old, man. I tell you what,'” he said to members of the Sheet Metal Workers union on Monday, September 4. “Well, guess what? Guess what? You know, the only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom. I’ve been doing this longer than anybody, and guess what? I’m going to continue to do it, with your help.”
For his part, Trump was asked by Megyn Kelly what he thinks about Biden running for president again.
"No, not for the reason of ‘old’ because I have many friends that are in their 80s. I have friends – Bernie Marcus – that are in their 90s and they're sharp as a tack. I mean, I would say just about what they used to be. No, not old, he's incompetent. He's not too old, he’s incompetent. Age is interesting because some people are very sharp and some people do lose it, but you lose it at 40 and 50 also. But no, he's not too old at all, he's grossly incompetent," the businessman replied. "You look at some of the great world leaders, they were in their 80s… So many people, they were phenomenal in their 80s. There's a great wisdom if you're not in a position like him. But if you go back 25 years, he wasn’t in the sharpest tack either."