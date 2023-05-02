Donald Trump Takes Aim at Former Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for Supporting Rival Ron DeSantis

Jenna Ellis, a former lawyer for Trump's 2020 campaign, didn't appreciate Loomer's comments and hit back with a statement of her own.

"She was a CNN contributor and the RNC spokesperson prior to her roles with Trump’s campaign and Admin," Ellis said via Twitter. "She’s also a graduate of Harvard. Her own hard work and faithfulness to Christ advanced her career." She continued, "Just because someone did a phenomenal job for Trump ALSO, it doesn’t mean we all owe him whatever he demands out of “loyalty” forever for all our own hard work prior, during, and after him. Kayleigh and many other strong women (including @KatrinaPierson, @ErinMPerrine, me, and others) had careers long before and will long after working for Trump. We simply moved forward with our lives like normal women. This is embarrassing from idiots like Loomer whose own focus now is just desperately trying to get where we were."