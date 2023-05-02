Donald Trump Takes Aim at Former Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for Supporting Rival Ron DeSantis
Donald Trump is letting his feelings for Kayleigh McEnany be known — especially after she seems to be a fan of his rival Ron DeSantis.
Over the weekend, the former president, 76, reshared a post from McEnany on his Truth Social platform, writing, “I guess Kayleigh is no longer speaking so favorably about DeSanctimonious now that his Polls are shot!”
The original post from the blonde beauty was about an interview Trump gave about former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who was fired on April 24.
"Trump excels when he talks policy, emphasizes his experience, and reminds Americans how safe our country was on his watch," McEnany wrote in her original post.
Laura Loomer, who is loyal to Trump, hit back at McEnany, writing, "Over the last few months, she’s been a cheerleader for @GovRon DeSantis even though she owes her career to President Trump. She still hasn’t endorsed him for 2024. #Ingrate."
Jenna Ellis, a former lawyer for Trump's 2020 campaign, didn't appreciate Loomer's comments and hit back with a statement of her own.
"She was a CNN contributor and the RNC spokesperson prior to her roles with Trump’s campaign and Admin," Ellis said via Twitter. "She’s also a graduate of Harvard. Her own hard work and faithfulness to Christ advanced her career." She continued, "Just because someone did a phenomenal job for Trump ALSO, it doesn’t mean we all owe him whatever he demands out of “loyalty” forever for all our own hard work prior, during, and after him. Kayleigh and many other strong women (including @KatrinaPierson, @ErinMPerrine, me, and others) had careers long before and will long after working for Trump. We simply moved forward with our lives like normal women. This is embarrassing from idiots like Loomer whose own focus now is just desperately trying to get where we were."
As OK! previously reported, Trump and DeSantis, who has yet to announce he's running for president, may end up working together.
"Some of his supporters are suggesting he make a deal with DeSantis to make him VP, and he’s listening, but hasn’t agreed," a source revealed. "Supporters say the VP offer [would] stop DeSantis from opposing [Trump] and offer a 'youthful conservative vigor' to the slot, which [President Joe] Biden doesn’t have."