Keanu Reeves 'Worries' Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Will Reject Proposal: 'He Has The Ring Ready'
Keanu Reeves wants to spend the rest of his life with longtime lover Alexander Grant, however, fear of rejection is preventing him from popping the important question.
"He has the ring and the proposal speech all ready, but just can't follow through," a source close to the couple revealed, noting that the Matrix star is worried the visual artist will deny his hand in marriage.
"He also worries about jinxing something that's already so perfect,” the insider added, as Reeves, 58, and Grant, 49, “get along so well” and appear to receive well-respected approval from all of the John Wick actor’s closest friends.
"It's been so much fun hanging out because she's so cool and intellectual. She constantly astounds him,” the source continued to spill.
"It's really all in his head," the insider explained, as Grant hasn’t provided any possible hints she wouldn't welcome a proposal with open arms. "No one but Keanu really thinks she'll say no."
As much as Reeves is head-over-heels in love with the talented illustrator, Grant feels equally the same for her boyfriend, if not more.
"Alexandra thinks the world of him. They've been inseparable these past few years,” dished the source of the duo, who made their first public appearance as a couple in 2019. “She's accompanied him on his shoots, including Berlin for The Matrix 4, and she's been a tireless supporter of his other endeavors, like his writing and music."
In addition to their sizzling three-year romantic relationship, Reeves and Grant have had a tight-knit friendship ever since they met at a dinner party way back in 2009, which seemingly explains why the thought of taking the next step has suddenly caused the A-lister to panic, as he doesn't want to risk losing such an amazing aspect of his life.
Although Reeves has no stage fright when it comes to starring in award-winning films, it appears the Constantine actor needs to discover a bit more courage before he gets down on one knee.
“He just needs to build up his confidence — and shake those jitters," the insider concluded.
