Keanu Reeves Rocks Corduroy Suit To Attend 'John Wick 4' Premiere Solo: Photos
He's back! After countless delays, Keanu Reeves is finally celebrating the release of John Wick 4, coming out to the London premiere on Monday, March 6.
The actor stuck to classic threads for the night, wearing a dark corduroy suit over a slate gray shirt and tie, and his signature long locks, as well as his facial hair, were on full display.
The premiere has been a long time coming, as the fourth flick in the franchise was originally scheduled to debut in May 2021, however, COVID-19 caused production to press pause. Things were pushed back even further when Reeves, 58, signed on to reprise his role for Matrix Resurrections, but the film will officially with theaters on Friday, March 24.
The actor hit this red carpet solo, though in the past, he's brought along girlfriend Alexandra Grant.
The duo first went public with their romance in 2019, though it's believed they knew each other for a decade prior. As OK! reported two months ago, the movie star sees a real future with the artist, but he's yet to officially pop the question.
"He has the ring and the proposal speech all ready, but just can't follow through," a source claimed. "He also worries about jinxing something that's already so perfect."
Reeves' pals believe he's just overthinking the scenario, explaining, "It's really all in his head. No one but Keanu really thinks she'll say no."
It's his inner circle allegedly pushing him to bend the knee. "Everyone is ecstatic that he’s finally found happiness with such a wonderful woman," an additional insider spilled to a publication. "Keanu doesn’t stop raving about her!"
"Keanu and Alexandra have both been in relationships before, but this is by far the easiest. They just flow well together, they mesh perfectly," gushed another insider. "Maybe it’s because they’re mature, stable and know what they want from life. There's no drama. They love each other. He adores Alexandra."