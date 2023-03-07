OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Keanu Reeves
OK LogoPHOTOS

Keanu Reeves Rocks Corduroy Suit To Attend 'John Wick 4' Premiere Solo: Photos

keanue reeves pp
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 7 2023, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

He's back! After countless delays, Keanu Reeves is finally celebrating the release of John Wick 4, coming out to the London premiere on Monday, March 6.

The actor stuck to classic threads for the night, wearing a dark corduroy suit over a slate gray shirt and tie, and his signature long locks, as well as his facial hair, were on full display.

Article continues below advertisement
keanureeves
Source: mega

The premiere has been a long time coming, as the fourth flick in the franchise was originally scheduled to debut in May 2021, however, COVID-19 caused production to press pause. Things were pushed back even further when Reeves, 58, signed on to reprise his role for Matrix Resurrections, but the film will officially with theaters on Friday, March 24.

The actor hit this red carpet solo, though in the past, he's brought along girlfriend Alexandra Grant.

Article continues below advertisement
keanureeves
Source: mega

The duo first went public with their romance in 2019, though it's believed they knew each other for a decade prior. As OK! reported two months ago, the movie star sees a real future with the artist, but he's yet to officially pop the question.

"He has the ring and the proposal speech all ready, but just can't follow through," a source claimed. "He also worries about jinxing something that's already so perfect."

MORE ON:
Keanu Reeves
Article continues below advertisement
keanureeves
Source: mega

Reeves' pals believe he's just overthinking the scenario, explaining, "It's really all in his head. No one but Keanu really thinks she'll say no."

It's his inner circle allegedly pushing him to bend the knee. "Everyone is ecstatic that he’s finally found happiness with such a wonderful woman," an additional insider spilled to a publication. "Keanu doesn’t stop raving about her!"

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

"Keanu and Alexandra have both been in relationships before, but this is by far the easiest. They just flow well together, they mesh perfectly," gushed another insider. "Maybe it’s because they’re mature, stable and know what they want from life. There's no drama. They love each other. He adores Alexandra."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.