Keith Olbermann Roasts His Ex Olivia Nuzzi as RFK Jr. Scandal Boils Over
Nov. 19 2025, Published 7:29 a.m. ET
The drama surrounding Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his digital affair with Olivia Nuzzi keeps growing — and now, one of Nuzzi’s most high-profile exes is chiming in.
Former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann threw himself into the conversation after new allegations surfaced about the political reporter’s past relationships.
Olbermann, who dated Nuzzi when she was 21, reacted to claims made by her most recent ex-fiancé, Ryan Lizza.
Lizza recently alleged that Nuzzi cheated on him with yet another politician — not Kennedy, but someone else entirely.
“Ryan Lizza appears to be accusing Olivia Nuzzi of an affair with Mark Sanford when she was covering HIM in 2020?” Olbermann posted on X, referencing the claim that Nuzzi had been involved with the former South Carolina governor.
He followed it up with a meme of Keanu Reeves in The Matrix, dodging bullets mid-air, captioning it with: “This is me.” The post seemed to poke fun at his own attempt to sidestep the latest revelations as more details from Nuzzi’s past resurface.
Lizza didn’t pull punches about Olbermann either. He claimed Olbermann acted as Nuzzi’s sugar daddy by footing her college tuition and showering her with Tom Ford and Hervé Léger outfits — plus $15,000 worth of Cartier jewelry.
“While Keith, who was 34 years older, was generous, there were strings attached,” Lizza wrote. He also said Nuzzi had kept the relationship a secret from many in her life until she opened up to him about it, prompting them to “hatch a plan for her escape.”
As OK! previously reported, Lizza also shared in a Substack post that the ex-New York Magazine reporter continued a pattern of getting involved with older politicians. He claimed he discovered a love letter in 2020 written by Nuzzi to a well-known political figure — a man 32 years older, notorious for a past s-- scandal. Lizza identified him as Republican congressman and the former South Carolina governor.
According to Lizza, Nuzzi admitted she became “infatuated” with Sanford after interviewing him, saying the crush grew into sending racier texts and photos, secretly following him on the campaign trail, and eventually meeting him at his home in South Carolina. Lizza said she told him she was dealing with a crisis involving her mother that night, only for him to later learn she had gone “dark” to see Sanford instead.
Despite the messy timeline, Nuzzi and Lizza got engaged in 2022 — an engagement that fell apart once her affair with Kennedy became public in the summer of 2024. Now, Nuzzi’s upcoming tell-all, American Canto, set for release on December 2, is expected to spill even more details about her connection with Kennedy.
In the book, Nuzzi stresses their relationship wasn’t just a quick fling. She writes that Kennedy told her he loved her, called her “Livvy,” wrote her poems, talked about wanting her to have his baby, and even promised to “take a bullet” for her, according to The New York Times, which obtained an advance copy.