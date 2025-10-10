Keith Urban's Rumored New Flame Accused of 'Milking the Moment' as She Releases New Music Amid His Messy Divorce From Nicole Kidman

Article continues below advertisement

Is Keith Urban's rumored new flame taking advantage of his drama-filled divorce from Nicole Kidman? As rumors swirl about the nature of his relationship with his guitarist Maggie Baugh, 25, she debuted a new song on Friday, October 10, titled "The Devil Win."

Maggie Baugh Releases New Song

Source: mega Keith Urban's guitarist Maggie Baugh has been accused of 'cashing in on heartbreak,' as she released a new song amid his divorce from Nicole Kidman.

The release has people alleging Baugh is "milking the moment," with one source insisting to Rob Shuter's column that the timing of the debut was "no accident." "She didn’t start the rumor, but she’s not stopping it either," the source pointed out of the gossip that she came between the country star, 57, and the actress, 58. "She’s letting fans connect the dots," another insider said. "Curiosity sells records."

Did Keith Urban Help Maggie Baugh With the Tune?

The dad-of-two's friends claimed he had "zero involvement" in the song and has never even heard it. Meanwhile, one industry insider claimed Baugh's bold move could backfire. "Country fans are loyal to Keith and Nicole. If they think Maggie’s cashing in on heartbreak, she’s finished," the source declared. The tune includes lyrics such as, "I don’t know how to heal my soul/ Or how to fight this feeling and it’s a d--- good place to go/ No matter how close I get to the burning edge/ As tempting as it is, I won’t let the devil win."

Inside the Stars' Shocking Divorce

Source: mega Urban secretly moved out of their family home over the summer, a source claimed.

As OK! reported, Kidman filed for divorce on September 30 after 19 years of marriage. "Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall," one source told a news outlet. "It really hasn’t been a secret in their circles that Keith and Nicole have been living separately for a while now. People close to Keith felt like the split was kind of inevitable."

Source: mega A source claimed the dad-of-two already moved on when Kidman was trying to 'fight' to save their marriage.

Another insider told Shuter's blog that the Oscar winner "wanted to fight for them, but Keith had already checked out." "It wasn’t about distance, schedules, or bad habits. It was about another woman. And Nicole knows who she is," they claimed. "She heard the stories, she saw the signs. At some point, the truth becomes impossible to ignore."

Keith Urban Gave a Shout-Out to Maggie Baugh Mid-Concert

Source: @maggie_baugh/instagram In a recent video, the country crooner changed his lyrics to reference Maggie Baugh.